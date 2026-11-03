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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Mumtalakat partners with ARP Group creating artificial intelligence bank

November 03, 2026 | 10:31
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Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat collaborated with ARP Group to establish an artificial intelligence wholesale bank supporting regional enterprise and institutional clients.

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On the sidelines of Gateway Gulf 2026, the Labour Fund (Tamkeen) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with EY MENA that aims to establish an EY Talent Hub in the Kingdom of Bahrain. Once established, the hub is expected to support clients in Bahrain and across the wider region by delivering specialized professional services and creating 125 quality employment opportunities for Bahrainis over a three-year period.

Under the initiative, a three-year program will be implemented from 2027 to 2029. It will focus on attracting and developing Bahraini talent, particularly fresh graduates and new entrants to the labor market, for roles across audit, consulting, tax, strategy, and transactions. The hub also aims to equip Bahraini talent with the practical experience and skills required for future professions, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, cybersecurity, sustainability, and financial services. This will help meet the needs of clients in Bahrain and across the wider region for specialized talent in high-growth sectors, while enhancing the competitiveness of Bahraini professionals and reinforcing Bahrain's position as a hub for talent and high-value professional services.

Commenting on the initiative, Her Excellency Ms. Maha Abdulhameed Mofeez, Chief Executive of the Labour Fund (Tamkeen), said: "At Tamkeen, we remain committed to directing our support towards initiatives that create sustainable employment opportunities for Bahrainis in sectors with strong growth potential and significant economic impact. This MoU with EY that aims to establish an EY Talent Hub in the Kingdom of Bahrain supports the development of Bahraini talent by equipping them with the advanced skills and practical experience required for future professions, while benefiting from the company's global expertise and best practices. This comes as part of our ongoing efforts to support Bahrainis in accessing quality, high-value employment opportunities and enabling their career growth and progression in line with evolving labor market needs, ultimately contributing to strengthening the competitiveness of the national economy."

Nader Rahimi, EY MENA Assurance Partner, said: "As new technologies reshape business and the skills needed to succeed, investing in talent must keep pace. This initiative with Tamkeen, with the support of the Bahrain Economic Development Board, is about equipping Bahraini professionals with the practical experience, capabilities, and confidence to thrive in a rapidly evolving environment. By developing skills across areas such as AI, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and sustainability, we aim to prepare the next generation not only to adapt to change, but to lead through it. Our ambition is to empower the decision makers of the future with the knowledge and experience to create long-term value for their communities, local businesses, and the wider regional economy."

EY brings together capabilities across audit, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions, combining professional expertise with experience in areas such as technology and transformation to develop talent and support organizations navigating an evolving business environment.

This initiative forms part of Tamkeen's ongoing efforts to support the creation of quality employment opportunities for Bahrainis and empower private sector enterprises to invest in national talent, in line with national priorities for building a sustainable, innovation- and knowledge-driven economy.

The initiative also aligns with Tamkeen's strategic priorities for 2026, which focus on supporting initiatives with significant economic impact, enhancing private sector competitiveness, aligning skills with labor market needs, and adopting innovative approaches to stimulate the growth and expansion of startups, contributing to sustainable economic development in the Kingdom.

By PR Newswire

Bahrain EDB

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
Mumtalakat ARP Group Labour Fund (Tamkeen EY MENA EY Talent Hub

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