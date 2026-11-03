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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Three ONYX properties secure Green Tourism Awards in Thailand

November 03, 2026 | 09:38
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Hospitality operator ONYX Group earned Green Tourism Awards for Amari Pattaya, OZO North Pattaya, and Amari Bangsaen, recognizing operational carbon reductions across Chonburi properties.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 1 November 2026 – ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading hospitality management company in the Asia-Pacific region specialising in hotels, resorts, serviced apartments and luxury residences, has received three awards at the Ultimate Thailand Green Tourism Showcase 2026, organised by Thailand's Department of Tourism as part of the Chonburi Smart Green Tourism initiative.

OZO Green awards.jpg

Amari Pattaya and OZO North Pattaya were recognised in the Creativity & Innovation category, while Amari Bangsaen received the Unique WOW Experience award.

The three awards demonstrate how ONYX Hospitality Group is translating sustainability into practical, locally relevant action across its properties in Chonburi. Together, they reflect a holistic approach to sustainability management, covering energy and water efficiency, waste management, carbon reduction, community and stakeholder engagement, recognised environmental standards and measurable results.

These achievements bring ONYX for Planet to life at property level. ONYX for Planet is the Group's sustainability framework, integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles across its business operations and hotel management.

Guided by its Sustainably Crafted Hospitality philosophy, ONYX treats sustainability not as a separate programme, but as part of how it operates, makes decisions, manages resources and creates experiences. This approach includes responsible resource management and procurement, support for local communities and producers, talent development, and guest experiences that connect travellers more meaningfully with the destinations they visit.

Sukamal Mondal, VP - Operations and Sustainability & Community Engagement at ONYX Hospitality Group, said:

"For ONYX Hospitality Group, sustainability creates real value when our principles are translated into meaningful, locally relevant action. Every hotel operates within its own community and environment, so our approach must respond to that context while remaining aligned with ONYX for Planet.

"These awards recognise the work our teams are doing to make responsible practices part of everyday operations and guest experiences. As our approach matures, we are moving beyond individual initiatives to demonstrate impact: what has changed, what value has been created and, wherever possible, how progress can be measured. This is how we strengthen transparency and accountability as we grow."

Beyond these property-level initiatives, ONYX Hospitality (Thailand) Co., Ltd. has achieved GSTC Hotel Multi-site Certification, demonstrating its alignment with internationally recognised standards for sustainable tourism. The certification was issued by Control Union Singapore Pte. Ltd., a GSTC-accredited Certification Body.

ONYX Hospitality Group has also partnered with CarbonWize to develop its ESG data management system and greenhouse gas emissions monitoring framework, strengthening the Group's focus on measurement, transparency and accountability.

Through its partnership with SP Group, ONYX is exploring energy efficiency and renewable energy solutions across suitable properties in Thailand. At Amari Don Muang Airport Bangkok Hotel, SP Group's Cooling-as-a-Service solution has been operational since April 2026 and is expected to reduce energy consumption by more than 40%, save approximately 900,000 kWh of electricity and reduce carbon emissions by around 449 tonnes annually.

Together, the awards and Group-level initiatives demonstrate how ONYX for Planet connects locally relevant action with recognised standards, stronger measurement and operational outcomes. As ONYX Hospitality Group expands across the Asia-Pacific region, this integrated approach will remain part of its long-term business strategy, supporting responsible growth and meaningful value for guests, people, communities and destinations.

https://www.onyx-hospitality.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ONYX Hospitality Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ONYX Green Tourism Awards ONYX Hospitality Group Amari Pattaya

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