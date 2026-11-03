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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

BMO acquires Euroz Hartleys capital markets business in Australia

November 03, 2026 | 10:25
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Financial institution BMO Financial Group completed the acquisition of the Australian capital markets division of Euroz Hartleys Group to expand global mining advisory operations.

TORONTO and PERTH, Australia, Nov. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BMO Financial Group (TSX: BMO) (NYSE: BMO) today announced the completion of its acquisition of the Australian capital markets business of Euroz Hartleys Group Limited (ASX: EZL), strengthening its leading global metals and mining franchise and expanding BMO Capital Markets' presence in Australia.

The acquisition combines BMO's global investment banking and distribution capabilities with Euroz Hartleys' deep Australian expertise in equities research, institutional sales and trading, equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic advisory. The combined platform connects clients more directly with capital, investors and opportunities across Australia, North America and Europe.

BMO has operated in Australia since 2004 with an office in Melbourne. The addition of the Euroz Hartleys capital markets team in Perth significantly expands BMO's Australian capabilities and establishes a broader platform serving corporate and institutional clients.

BMO has been recognized as the world's best Metals & Mining Investment Bank by Global Finance Magazine for 17 consecutive years.

By PR Newswire

BMO Financial Group - Communications

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TagTag:
BMO Euroz Hartleys BMO Financial Group Euroz Hartleys Group BMO Capital Markets

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BMO acquires Euroz Hartleys Australia capital markets unit to strengthen mining leadership

BMO acquires Euroz Hartleys Australia capital markets unit to strengthen mining leadership

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