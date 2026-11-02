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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AlikeAudience joins Index Marketplaces for global data activation

November 02, 2026 | 15:56
(0) user say
Data provider AlikeAudience joined Index Exchange's Index Marketplaces platform, expanding publisher programmatic access to curated third-party audience data across North American and Asia-Pacific advertising markets.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 November 2026 - AlikeAudience, a leading data partner specialising in high-quality third-party audience solutions, today announced it has joined Index Marketplaces, Index Exchange's omnichannel platform for curated, signal-rich supply activation and sell-side decisioning. The integration gives buyers access to premium audience segments across North America and APAC.

As part of Index's Data Vendor Ecosystem, AlikeAudience provides access to third-party data designed to support privacy-conscious, data-driven advertising strategies. With growing demand for scalable, addressable solutions beyond traditional cookies, the integration offers buyers and media owners expanded access to high-quality audience signals across curated supply.

"We're continuing to accelerate our data partnerships on the sell side, and AlikeAudience adds meaningful reach and quality across North America and APAC," said Janette Higginson, VP, Buyer Development APAC, at Index Exchange. "With AlikeAudience now available in Index Marketplaces, we're expanding our Data Vendor Ecosystem and enabling buyers and media owners to leverage reliable, privacy‑conscious data across our marketplace."

The integration supports marketers seeking to enhance reach and relevance, while enabling media owners to access incremental demand through data-enabled activation. By combining AlikeAudience's audience intelligence with the scale and transparency of Index Marketplaces, the partnership helps facilitate more efficient and future-ready programmatic activation.

"We are excited to partner with Index Exchange and share our third-party MAID data with leading brands and agencies across the US, Southeast Asia, and APAC region," said Jeremy Lo, Managing Director at AlikeAudience. "Advertisers are always looking for smarter ways to connect with their audiences. By giving traders the flexibility to pair our privacy-safe signals with Index's premium inventory, we're making it easier to hit the mark on targeting, while delivering on quality, scale, and performance."

This announcement underscores both companies' shared focus on innovation, responsible data usage, and scalable solutions that meet the evolving needs of the digital advertising ecosystem.

https://www.alikeaudience.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AlikeAudience

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TagTag:
AlikeAudience Index Marketplaces Index Exchange Data Vendor Ecosystem

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