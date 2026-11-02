Vision Engineering launches 4K digital microscope system across Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 October 2026 – Vision Engineering, a British microscope manufacturer with direct operations in Malaysia, has launched EVO Cam AURA, a 4K digital microscope platform built for the quality demands of the country's booming semiconductor, electronics and precision engineering sectors. The system succeeds EVO Cam II, which became an industry standard across electronics, automotive, aerospace, medical device and research applications worldwide.

Malaysia's New Industrial Master Plan 2030 is driving the E&E sector toward the national RM1 trillion export target. IC packaging, PCB assembly and sensor production across Penang and Kulim demand finer defect detection at higher throughput. Inspection microscope manufacturers serving these sectors face mounting pressure, as ergonomic research indicates that inspection fatigue can reduce detection accuracy after just two hours of continuous work, affecting yields, scrap rates and operator retention.EVO Cam AURA addresses both challenges. True 4K imaging resolves hairline cracks, contamination and pad geometry at the level that semiconductor packaging and medical implant tolerances demand. Operators work from a screen rather than through traditional eyepieces, so prolonged inspection places far less strain on eyes, neck and back, helping teams sustain accuracy across full shifts. When operators stay comfortable, defect detection remains consistent and production quality holds."Malaysia has firmly established itself as a sophisticated global manufacturing hub, particularly within the semiconductor and medical device sectors," said Ganesh Ramakrishnan, South East Asia Regional Director at Vision Engineering. "Components are shrinking and tolerances are tightening. EVO Cam AURA gives quality teams the imaging clarity and integrated digital workflow they need to protect yields while meeting standards such as ISO 13485 and IATF 16949."AURA software consolidates zoom, focus, lighting, capture, calibrated measurement and analysis into a single on-screen interface. Supervisor Mode locks critical parameters across systems and sites, while go/no-go overlays and golden-sample comparison reduce the steps between inspection and documentation.EVO Cam AURA comes in three models, 4K Touch, 4K and HD, and operates standalone with no PC required. Secure variants are available for facilities where wireless connectivity, Bluetooth or removable storage cannot be permitted. Wi-Fi and LAN connectivity support live streaming and remote oversight, aligning with Malaysia's push toward smart manufacturing and Industry 4.0 readiness.The move from traditional eyepiece inspection to integrated digital precision is gaining ground across Malaysian manufacturing, and choosing the right digital microscope supplier matters more than ever.https://www.visioneng.com

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