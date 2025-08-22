Corporate

Fluence launches automated energy storage factory in Bac Giang

August 22, 2025 | 12:05
(0) user say
Energy storage company Fluence Energy and ACE Engineering on August 20 announced the completion and opening of a state-of-the-art, automated production facility in Bac Giang.
Fluence launches automated energy storage factory in Bac Giang

The future-ready site is designed to manufacture Fluence's innovative energy storage solutions, including Gridstack Pro and Smartstack.

With projected annual manufacturing capacity of 35 GWh, the facility features a fully automated production process that is designed to enhance productivity and safety. The opening of this facility marks a crucial milestone in meeting the increasing global demand for high-performance energy storage solutions.

“This facility builds on our deep strategic relationship with ACE Engineering, taking us to the next level of manufacturing excellence,” said Julian Nebreda, president and CEO of Fluence. “By combining advanced automation with rigorous quality standards, we believe we are optimally situated to meet stringent customer requirements and deliver competitively at the speed and scale the market demands.”

“This state-of-the-art facility represents an expanding strategic partnership between Fluence and ACE,” said Danny You, CEO of ACE Engineering. “With this initiative, Fluence and ACE will be positioned to provide customers with flexible manufacturing solutions, shorter lead times, and highest quality standards.”

The investment underscores the shared vision of Fluence and ACE Engineering to drive innovation and execution in the energy storage sector, helping to advance the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

Marubeni demonstrates its 3.7MWh Battery Energy Storage System Marubeni demonstrates its 3.7MWh Battery Energy Storage System

Japan's Marubeni Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary Marubeni Green Power Vietnam Co., Ltd, has commenced a demonstration of its 3.7MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on December 20.
BESS Task Force to accelerate Vietnam's clean energy transition BESS Task Force to accelerate Vietnam's clean energy transition

The Electricity Authority of Vietnam, in collaboration with the Vietnam Energy Partnership Group (VEPG) and supported by the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet (GEAPP), officially launched the Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Task Force on April 9 in Hanoi.
BESS solutions build up steam in Vietnam BESS solutions build up steam in Vietnam

As electricity demand surges and renewable energy integration strains the grid, battery energy storage systems are drawing strong interest from enterprises seeking to secure power stability and reduce curtailment.

By Thanh Van

Energy storage company Manufacturing capacity Sustainable energy solutions Fluence

