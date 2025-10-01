Corporate

ASL LAW launches first strategic IP market report

October 01, 2025 | 19:00
ASL LAW released the Vietnam IP Market Report 2025 on October 1, marking the first comprehensive study dedicated to Vietnam's intellectual property (IP) market.
ASL LAW launches first strategic IP market report

This landmark report provides a data-driven roadmap for businesses, investors, and global organisations seeking to capture opportunities in one of Asia's most dynamic economies. It offers detailed market insights, forward-looking forecasts, and strategic recommendations covering the 2025-2028 period.

The study is designed for a wide audience, including domestic and international enterprises, financial institutions, law firms, IP experts, government agencies, and industry associations.

Key findings highlight the strong growth of Vietnam's IP activities over recent years. Between 2020 and 2024, trademark filings rose by 41 per cent, while patent applications surged by 58 per cent, reflecting robust innovation momentum. With 81 per cent of foreign direct investment concentrated in manufacturing, IP activity has become closely tied to overseas investment inflows.

Emerging opportunities are identified in pharmaceuticals, telecommunications (especially 5G), the digital economy, and business services. The report also notes that Vietnam is under “tech siege”, with US entities currently holding 46 per cent of telecom patents. Looking ahead, Vietnam is projected to become an ASEAN IP hub with over 100,000 applications annually by 2028.

The launch of the Vietnam IP Market Report 2025 confirms ASL LAW's commitment to supporting enterprises doing business in Vietnam, investors, and international organisations with both legal expertise and strategic market insights.

Through this report, ASL LAW aims to strengthen its position as an intellectual property agent in ASEAN, contributing to the sustainable growth of Vietnam's IP landscape and strengthening the country's role as a key innovation hub in the region.

ASL LAW is a leading full-service and independent Vietnamese law firm comprised of experienced and talented lawyers. Ranked as a top-tier law firm in Vietnam by Legal500, Asia Law, WTR, and Asia Business Law Journal, ASL LAW operates offices in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. The firm is dedicated to providing practical, efficient, and lawful advice to its domestic and international clients.

ASL Law awarded top honors by industry ASL Law awarded top honors by industry
Wide M&A prospects for ASEAN players Wide M&A prospects for ASEAN players
ASL Law receives award for best M&A advisor 2023-2024 ASL Law receives award for best M&A advisor 2023-2024
Strong Singapore-Vietnam ties can be capitalized on Strong Singapore-Vietnam ties can be capitalized on
Clearing hurdles to regional investment: a legal perspective Clearing hurdles to regional investment: a legal perspective

By Thai An

report ASL LAW Vietnam IP Market Report

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

