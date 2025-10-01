ASL LAW launches first strategic IP market report

This landmark report provides a data-driven roadmap for businesses, investors, and global organisations seeking to capture opportunities in one of Asia's most dynamic economies. It offers detailed market insights, forward-looking forecasts, and strategic recommendations covering the 2025-2028 period.

The study is designed for a wide audience, including domestic and international enterprises, financial institutions, law firms, IP experts, government agencies, and industry associations.

Key findings highlight the strong growth of Vietnam's IP activities over recent years. Between 2020 and 2024, trademark filings rose by 41 per cent, while patent applications surged by 58 per cent, reflecting robust innovation momentum. With 81 per cent of foreign direct investment concentrated in manufacturing, IP activity has become closely tied to overseas investment inflows.

Emerging opportunities are identified in pharmaceuticals, telecommunications (especially 5G), the digital economy, and business services. The report also notes that Vietnam is under “tech siege”, with US entities currently holding 46 per cent of telecom patents. Looking ahead, Vietnam is projected to become an ASEAN IP hub with over 100,000 applications annually by 2028.

The launch of the Vietnam IP Market Report 2025 confirms ASL LAW's commitment to supporting enterprises doing business in Vietnam, investors, and international organisations with both legal expertise and strategic market insights.

Through this report, ASL LAW aims to strengthen its position as an intellectual property agent in ASEAN, contributing to the sustainable growth of Vietnam's IP landscape and strengthening the country's role as a key innovation hub in the region.