First-time young voters in Ha Tinh embrace civic responsibility

A teacher tells students about the upcoming election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels. (Photo: VNA)

Ha Tinh – Schools across the central province of Ha Tinh are intensifying communications on the upcoming election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels, helping many 18-year-old students prepare to exercise their voting rights for the first time, an experience they see as both a personal milestone and a civic duty towards their community and the nation.

Le Cong Minh, a 12th grader at the Cam Binh High School in Cam Binh commune, said the election marks an important step in his legal maturity and political awareness. He plans to carefully review candidates’ action plans to select those who are truly capable and committed to representing the people.

Similarly, Ho Thi Huyen Tran, another 12th grader at the same school, said she was initially unfamiliar with the voting process but has since gained a clear understanding thanks to the close coordination among the school, her family, and local authorities.

At the Le Quy Don High School in Ha Huy Tap ward, many final-year students are eagerly awaiting the moment they receive their voter cards. For them, participating directly in the country’s political life offers a meaningful opportunity to turn civic education lessons into practical action.

Nguyen Thi Thu Hoa, Vice Principal of the Le Quy Don High School, said the school has more than 400 Grade-12 students, including 107 eligible voters aged 18 and above. Although the Election Day coincides with the academic term, the school has already communicated early to ensure that students fully understand voting procedures and the significance of their participation.

During the 2025–2026 academic year, the Cam Binh High School has 1,486 students, more than 800 of whom are eligible to vote, mostly in Grade 12. School leaders noted that many students have proactively sought information and shown strong interest in the important national event.

According to Vice Principal of the Cam Binh High School Phan Thanh Ngoc, the election awareness campaign was launched early using flexible approaches to help students recognise the value of each ballot.

Election-related content has been integrated into school assemblies, class activities, staff meetings, and Youth Union programmes. In addition to direct communications, official information has been disseminated through the school’s website, fan page, and social media platforms, alongside posters and banners displayed across campus to create a welcoming atmosphere ahead of the nationwide event.

High schools across Ha Tinh province have also incorporated election themes into extracurricular activities, classroom discussions, and legal knowledge competitions, helping students better understand their rights and responsibilities as citizens.

Youth Union organisations have further strengthened outreach through thematic sessions and forums, enabling young voters to gain a deeper understanding of electoral rights and civic responsibilities.