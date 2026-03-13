Corporate

Vietnamese in Israel pin hopes on democratic, transparent NA, People’s Council election

March 13, 2026 | 14:22
Although living abroad, many Vietnamese in Israel remain deeply engaged with political developments in their home country, with a particular focus on the upcoming election. They anticipate a democratic, transparent process that will result in the election of deserving representatives.

Tel Aviv – As Vietnam prepares for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils for the 2026–2031 term, the Vietnamese expatriate community expresses hope that the vote will select capable, dedicated representatives who truly reflect the aspirations and will of the people.

Nguyen Thi Thuy, a Vietnamese national residing and working in Ramat Gan (Photo: VNA)
Nguyen Thi Thuy, a Vietnamese national residing and working in Ramat Gan (Photo: VNA)

Although living abroad, many Vietnamese in Israel remain deeply engaged with political developments in their home country, with a particular focus on the upcoming election. They anticipate a democratic, transparent process that will result in the election of deserving representatives.

In an interview with a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Tel Aviv, Nguyen Thi Thuy, a Vietnamese national residing and working in Ramat Gan, shared that the Vietnamese community in Israel consistently keeps up with news from Vietnam, especially regarding major political events.

"For Vietnamese people living abroad like us, every election is of great importance," she said, noting that it provides voters in Vietnam with an opportunity to select leaders who can contribute to the nation’s growth and development.

Thuy explained that although many Vietnamese in Israel are busy with their daily lives, they stay informed about Vietnam’s socio-economic and political landscape through newspapers, social media, and updates from the Vietnamese Embassy and community organisations.

She added that they hope for more dedicated and capable representatives in the National Assembly and People’s Councils who are closely attuned to the needs of the people and have a broad vision for shaping policies that foster Vietnam's progress in the coming years.

“We hope that those elected will truly listen to the voices of the people, making informed decisions that will boost economic growth, raise living standards, and further integrate Vietnam into the world,” Thuy said.

Despite the challenges of life in the Middle East, including regional tensions, the Vietnamese community in Israel remains strongly connected to their homeland.

Thuy noted that the community frequently organises gatherings and exchanges to stay connected and share updates about Vietnam’s situation. These events not only strengthen community bonds but also offer overseas Vietnamese a platform to discuss current affairs, including significant political developments in Vietnam.

"Even though we live far from home, we are always proud to be Vietnamese, and we continue to hope to contribute to the country’s development," she concluded.

By VNA

TagTag:
election Vietnamese in Israel

