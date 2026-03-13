Hanoi – The upcoming election of deputies to Vietnam’s 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 tenure will mark an important milestone in the country’s political life and contribute to its long-term development goals, Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Khamphao Ernthavanh has said.

Lao ambassador highlights significance of Vietnam’s 16th National Assembly election

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency ahead of the March 15 election, the ambassador described the event as a significant political occasion that enables Vietnamese voters to exercise their democratic rights by selecting capable and qualified representatives to serve at both central and local levels.

The election, she noted, will help further consolidate and refine the organisational structure of Vietnam’s political system from the central to grassroots levels.

According to the diplomat, the election takes place at a pivotal time as Vietnam accelerates the implementation of strategic objectives set at the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, including the goal of becoming a developing country with modern industry and upper-middle income by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045.

She highlighted Vietnam’s recent socio-economic achievements, noting that the country’s economic scale has exceeded 500 billion USD, economic growth has remained among the highest in the region, and total international trade turnover has reached about 900 billion USD.

These results, she said, provide a strong foundation for advancing digital transformation, green development, productivity improvement and innovation.

Ambassador Khamphao emphasised that the election also holds important significance in maintaining political stability and strengthening public confidence in the political system, particularly amid complex global developments, including strategic competition among major powers, regional conflicts and challenges related to climate change, energy security and food security.

She expressed her belief that deputies elected to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils would continue to effectively represent voters, enhance supervision and support the implementation of development strategies and government policies, thereby helping Vietnam achieve its long-term development targets and further strengthen its role in international integration, especially within ASEAN and free trade agreements.

Regarding bilateral relations, Ambassador Khamphao underscored that parliamentary cooperation has played an important role in reinforcing the special solidarity, traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos.

She noted that legislative ties between the two countries have been strengthened through high-level visits, exchanges between parliamentary committees and cooperation in legislative experience sharing, constitutional and legal reforms, personnel training and technical support in legislative and supervisory activities.

The two legislatures have also maintained close coordination at regional and international parliamentary forums, including the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), contributing to promoting a common regional voice for peace and development.

Looking ahead, the ambassador voiced her confidence that Vietnam’s new-tenure National Assembly and People’s Councils would continue to deepen parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, while enhancing policy oversight and creating favourable conditions for expanded cooperation in trade, investment, infrastructure connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.

On the basis of strong political trust and the longstanding special relationship between the two Parties, States and peoples, she said she believes that the two legislatures would continue close coordination, contributing to stronger Vietnam–Laos relations as well as to peace, stability and sustainable development in the region and beyond.