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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

FDI surges in Vietnam as Q1 capital climbs 43 per cent on-year

April 08, 2026 | 10:31
(0) user say
After a slight decline in the first two months of the year, foreign direct investment inflows into Vietnam rebounded strongly in the first quarter of 2026, reaching $15.2 billion, up more than 42 per cent on-year.
FDI surges in Vietnam as Q1 capital climbs 43 per cent on-year
Disbursed FDI in the first quarters of 2022-2026 (in billions of US dollars)

According to data released by the Statistics Office, total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam as of March 31 stood at $15.2 billion, a 42.9 per cent increase on the same period last year.

Newly registered FDI reached $10.23 billion across 904 licensed projects, representing a 2.4-fold increase in registered capital and a 6.4 per cent rise in the number of projects on-year.

By sector, manufacturing and processing continued to draw in the largest share of new investment, with $7.07 billion (accounting for 69 per cent of total newly registered capital). This was followed by electricity, gas and water production and distribution at $2.28 billion (22.3 per cent), while other sectors accounted for $884.6 million (8.7 per cent).

Meanwhile, 251 ongoing projects registered additional capital of $2.30 billion, down 55.1 per cent on-year.

Combining newly registered and additional capital, total FDI into manufacturing and processing reached $8.85 billion, accounting for 70.6 per cent of total registered capital. Electricity, gas and water distribution accounted for $2.28 billion (18.2 per cent), while other sectors made up $1.4 billion (11.2 per cent).

Foreign investors also contributed $2.66 billion through capital contributions and share purchases across 703 transactions, up 2.3 times on-year.

Alongside the rise in registered capital, disbursed FDI in the first three months of 2026 was estimated at $5.41 billion, up 9.1 per cent on-year. This marks the highest level of disbursed FDI for the first quarter in the 2022-2026 period.

Of the total disbursed FDI, manufacturing and processing accounted for $4.48 billion (82.8 per cent), followed by real estate at $389.5 million (7.2 per cent), and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply at $196.1 million (3.6 per cent).

Among 52 countries and territories with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam during the period, Singapore emerged as the largest investor with $5.32 billion (52 per cent of total newly registered capital), followed by South Korea with $3.68 billion (35.9 per cent). China ranked third with $417.5 million (4.1 per cent), followed by Hong Kong (China) with $256.8 million (2.5 per cent).

Regarding Vietnam’s outbound investment, 48 new projects were licensed in the first quarter with a total capital of $597.2 million, 2.6 times higher than the same period last year. Four existing projects also increased their capital by $22.8 million, up 4.3 times.

In total, Vietnam’s overseas investment (including new and adjusted capital) reached $619.9 million in the first three months of 2026, up 2.6 times on-year.

Vietnamese investors expanded their presence across 28 countries and territories. Laos remained the largest destination with $176.7 million (28.5 per cent), followed by Kyrgyzstan with $149.9 million (24.2 per cent) and the United Kingdom with $82.8 million (13.4 per cent).

EuroCham Whitebook positioning Vietnam for next wave of investment EuroCham Whitebook positioning Vietnam for next wave of investment

The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) has launched the 17th edition of its Whitebook, a flagship publication supporting the effective deployment of landmark EU investments in the country.
Sizeable investments signal FDI bright spot Sizeable investments signal FDI bright spot

Vietnam’s push to attract higher-quality foreign investment is beginning to pay off, as the re-emergence of billion-dollar projects signals growing confidence in its high-tech ambitions.
FDI surges in Ho Chi Minh City, reaching nearly $2.9 billion in Q1 FDI surges in Ho Chi Minh City, reaching nearly $2.9 billion in Q1

In the first quarter, Ho Chi Minh City attracted nearly $2.9 billion in foreign direct investment, up 219 per cent on-year. This year, the city is prioritising high-tech and environmentally friendly projects.

By Nguyen Huong

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
FDI Ministry of Finance (MoF) National Statistics Office

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Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

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