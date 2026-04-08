FDI surges in Vietnam as Q1 capital climbs 43 per cent on-year

Disbursed FDI in the first quarters of 2022-2026 (in billions of US dollars)

According to data released by the Statistics Office, total registered foreign direct investment (FDI) into Vietnam as of March 31 stood at $15.2 billion, a 42.9 per cent increase on the same period last year.

Newly registered FDI reached $10.23 billion across 904 licensed projects, representing a 2.4-fold increase in registered capital and a 6.4 per cent rise in the number of projects on-year.

By sector, manufacturing and processing continued to draw in the largest share of new investment, with $7.07 billion (accounting for 69 per cent of total newly registered capital). This was followed by electricity, gas and water production and distribution at $2.28 billion (22.3 per cent), while other sectors accounted for $884.6 million (8.7 per cent).

Meanwhile, 251 ongoing projects registered additional capital of $2.30 billion, down 55.1 per cent on-year.

Combining newly registered and additional capital, total FDI into manufacturing and processing reached $8.85 billion, accounting for 70.6 per cent of total registered capital. Electricity, gas and water distribution accounted for $2.28 billion (18.2 per cent), while other sectors made up $1.4 billion (11.2 per cent).

Foreign investors also contributed $2.66 billion through capital contributions and share purchases across 703 transactions, up 2.3 times on-year.

Alongside the rise in registered capital, disbursed FDI in the first three months of 2026 was estimated at $5.41 billion, up 9.1 per cent on-year. This marks the highest level of disbursed FDI for the first quarter in the 2022-2026 period.

Of the total disbursed FDI, manufacturing and processing accounted for $4.48 billion (82.8 per cent), followed by real estate at $389.5 million (7.2 per cent), and electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply at $196.1 million (3.6 per cent).

Among 52 countries and territories with newly licensed investment projects in Vietnam during the period, Singapore emerged as the largest investor with $5.32 billion (52 per cent of total newly registered capital), followed by South Korea with $3.68 billion (35.9 per cent). China ranked third with $417.5 million (4.1 per cent), followed by Hong Kong (China) with $256.8 million (2.5 per cent).

Regarding Vietnam’s outbound investment, 48 new projects were licensed in the first quarter with a total capital of $597.2 million, 2.6 times higher than the same period last year. Four existing projects also increased their capital by $22.8 million, up 4.3 times.

In total, Vietnam’s overseas investment (including new and adjusted capital) reached $619.9 million in the first three months of 2026, up 2.6 times on-year.

Vietnamese investors expanded their presence across 28 countries and territories. Laos remained the largest destination with $176.7 million (28.5 per cent), followed by Kyrgyzstan with $149.9 million (24.2 per cent) and the United Kingdom with $82.8 million (13.4 per cent).

EuroCham Whitebook positioning Vietnam for next wave of investment The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) has launched the 17th edition of its Whitebook, a flagship publication supporting the effective deployment of landmark EU investments in the country.

Sizeable investments signal FDI bright spot Vietnam’s push to attract higher-quality foreign investment is beginning to pay off, as the re-emergence of billion-dollar projects signals growing confidence in its high-tech ambitions.