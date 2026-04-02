Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ExpertRA reaches 500 users simplifying Singapore safety compliance

April 02, 2026 | 11:34
(0) user say
The workplace safety software platform achieved the user milestone by streamlining regulatory adherence for small and medium enterprises.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 - Homegrown compliance technology platform ExpertRA has reached a significant milestone, building a community of over 500 users within just two years by addressing one of the most persistent challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs): navigating bizSAFE compliance efficiently.
Chris Chen, CEO of ExpertRA
Chris Chen, CEO of ExpertRA

Designed to simplify workplace safety compliance, ExpertRA is an intelligent software platform that enables companies to generate bizSAFE documentation and conduct risk assessments systematically. By leveraging a comprehensive industry-specific database, the platform helps businesses identify potential workplace hazards and produce compliant documentation that aligns with workplace safety and health (WSH) standards.

For many SMEs in Singapore, obtaining bizSAFE certification is a necessary step to enhance workplace safety, improve operational credibility, and qualify for government or corporate tenders. However, the process can often be daunting, requiring extensive documentation, technical knowledge and, in many cases, reliance on external consultants. This creates barriers for smaller businesses with limited resources.

ExpertRA was developed to bridge this gap. Through an intuitive interface, users can identify workplace risks and generate tailored documentation based on their specific industry and operational needs. By digitising and standardising the workflow, the platform significantly reduces the time required to complete compliance processes while also lowering costs.

“Our growth to over 500 users reflects a clear need among SMEs for simpler and more accessible compliance solutions,” said Chris Chen, CEO of ExpertRA. “Many businesses understand the importance of workplace safety, but struggle with the complexity of meeting requirements. We built ExpertRA to remove that friction and empower companies to take control of their compliance journey.”

A key differentiator of ExpertRA lies in its comprehensive and continuously updated database, which spans multiple industries and incorporates a wide range of work activities, hazards and risk control measures. This ensures that companies receive relevant and accurate guidance without requiring prior expertise in safety compliance. Additionally, all documentation is securely stored within the cloud-based platform, allowing companies to easily retrieve, update and reuse materials for future audits or certification renewals.

The platform’s user-centric approach has resonated strongly with SMEs across sectors such as construction, logistics, retail and services, contributing to its steady adoption and community growth. Beyond functionality, ExpertRA’s emphasis on accessibility and affordability has made it particularly appealing to first-time business owners and growing enterprises seeking practical solutions without the high costs typically associated with consultancy services.

Industry observers note that demand for digital compliance tools is expected to increase as Singapore continues to prioritise workplace safety and strengthen regulatory frameworks. Solutions that reduce administrative burden while maintaining high standards are likely to play a critical role in supporting SMEs in this landscape.

Building on its early success, ExpertRA aims to further enhance its platform capabilities and expand its reach within the SME community, supporting more businesses in achieving safer workplaces through smarter compliance.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By ExpertRA

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ExpertRA singapore

Related Contents

Citri Mobile expands Singapore network with new locations

Citri Mobile expands Singapore network with new locations

Heineken to shift production from Singapore to Vietnam and Malaysia

Heineken to shift production from Singapore to Vietnam and Malaysia

Singapore firms showcase SME cybersecurity at RSA Conference

Singapore firms showcase SME cybersecurity at RSA Conference

Singapore identifies five key workforce skills for 2026

Singapore identifies five key workforce skills for 2026

Singapore launches first legal center for non-visible conditions

Singapore launches first legal center for non-visible conditions

Singapore ranks first globally in DHL Connectedness Report 2026

Singapore ranks first globally in DHL Connectedness Report 2026

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Fastener Taiwan 2026 focuses on sustainable manufacturing

Fastener Taiwan 2026 focuses on sustainable manufacturing

Vietnam farm earns Certified Humane status for cage-free eggs

Vietnam farm earns Certified Humane status for cage-free eggs

Prudential launches affordable Singapore shield plan riders

Prudential launches affordable Singapore shield plan riders

COTODAMA launches speaker in moon white finish

COTODAMA launches speaker in moon white finish

Organizations overlook AI risks amid governance gaps, report finds

Organizations overlook AI risks amid governance gaps, report finds

MAXHUB Singapore launches collaboration technology for offices and schools

MAXHUB Singapore launches collaboration technology for offices and schools

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Starlink services to be available in Vietnam

Starlink services to be available in Vietnam

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Green SM Indonesia signs investment loan with Bank Central Asia

Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

Pullman Ninh Binh prepares for opening

AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

AEON maintains stable prices to help ease cost pressures on consumers

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020