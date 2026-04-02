ExpertRA reaches 500 users simplifying Singapore safety compliance

Chris Chen, CEO of ExpertRA

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 April 2026 - Homegrown compliance technology platform ExpertRA has reached a significant milestone, building a community of over 500 users within just two years by addressing one of the most persistent challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs): navigating bizSAFE compliance efficiently.Designed to simplify workplace safety compliance, ExpertRA is an intelligent software platform that enables companies to generate bizSAFE documentation and conduct risk assessments systematically. By leveraging a comprehensive industry-specific database, the platform helps businesses identify potential workplace hazards and produce compliant documentation that aligns with workplace safety and health (WSH) standards.For many SMEs in Singapore, obtaining bizSAFE certification is a necessary step to enhance workplace safety, improve operational credibility, and qualify for government or corporate tenders. However, the process can often be daunting, requiring extensive documentation, technical knowledge and, in many cases, reliance on external consultants. This creates barriers for smaller businesses with limited resources.ExpertRA was developed to bridge this gap. Through an intuitive interface, users can identify workplace risks and generate tailored documentation based on their specific industry and operational needs. By digitising and standardising the workflow, the platform significantly reduces the time required to complete compliance processes while also lowering costs.“Our growth to over 500 users reflects a clear need among SMEs for simpler and more accessible compliance solutions,” said Chris Chen, CEO of ExpertRA. “Many businesses understand the importance of workplace safety, but struggle with the complexity of meeting requirements. We built ExpertRA to remove that friction and empower companies to take control of their compliance journey.”A key differentiator of ExpertRA lies in its comprehensive and continuously updated database, which spans multiple industries and incorporates a wide range of work activities, hazards and risk control measures. This ensures that companies receive relevant and accurate guidance without requiring prior expertise in safety compliance. Additionally, all documentation is securely stored within the cloud-based platform, allowing companies to easily retrieve, update and reuse materials for future audits or certification renewals.The platform’s user-centric approach has resonated strongly with SMEs across sectors such as construction, logistics, retail and services, contributing to its steady adoption and community growth. Beyond functionality, ExpertRA’s emphasis on accessibility and affordability has made it particularly appealing to first-time business owners and growing enterprises seeking practical solutions without the high costs typically associated with consultancy services.Industry observers note that demand for digital compliance tools is expected to increase as Singapore continues to prioritise workplace safety and strengthen regulatory frameworks. Solutions that reduce administrative burden while maintaining high standards are likely to play a critical role in supporting SMEs in this landscape.Building on its early success, ExpertRA aims to further enhance its platform capabilities and expand its reach within the SME community, supporting more businesses in achieving safer workplaces through smarter compliance.

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