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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EVN signs power deal for 1,200 MW LNG plant in Ho Chi Minh City

March 28, 2026 | 11:08
(0) user say
Vietnam Electricity has signed an agreement for the Hiep Phuoc Liquefied Natural Gas Power Plant – Phase I, marking a step forward for the project.
EVN signs power deal for 1,200 MW LNG plant in Ho Chi Minh City

On March 26, Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and Hiep Phuoc Power Co., Ltd. signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) and held a groundbreaking ceremony for the plant in Hiep Phuoc Commune, Ho Chi Minh City.

This is the second PPA in the liquified natural gas (LNG) power sector in Vietnam, following the Nhon Trach 3 and 4 projects. It is also the first LNG PPA implemented under Decree No.56/2025/ND-CP, as amended by Decree No.100/2025/ND-CP, which establishes preferential mechanisms for imported LNG power plant development. The event marks a step forward in completing the legal framework and promoting LNG power projects in Vietnam.

The Hiep Phuoc LNG Power Plant – Phase I is a key national project developed under the build-operate-own model, with an investment of around VND18.9 trillion ($892 million) and an installed capacity of 1,200 MW. It utilises advanced gas turbine technology supplied by Siemens, delivering high efficiency with optimised operations and lower emissions.

At the event, officials said the signing of the PPA and the groundbreaking demonstrate a strong commitment to developing cleaner and more flexible power sources, contributing to national energy security amid rising power demand.

Once operational, Hiep Phuoc will supply more than seven billion kWh of electricity annually to the national grid, supporting stable power supply for the country's socioeconomic development.

Bac Lieu LNG plant signs grid deal, targets 2030 commercial operation Bac Lieu LNG plant signs grid deal, targets 2030 commercial operation

A grid connection agreement has been signed for the 3,200 MW Bac Lieu LNG-to-power plant, moving the project closer to delivering electricity into Vietnam's national grid.
Nghe An establishes task force to help implement LNG thermal power plant Nghe An establishes task force to help implement LNG thermal power plant

Nghe An People’s Committee has created a task force to direct and supervise the $2.3 billion Quynh Lap Liquefied Natural Gas thermal power project.
Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam Novatek eyes expanded LNG cooperation in Vietnam

As Vietnam races to secure its energy future and meet the demands of its surging economy, a new partnership with a Russian energy giant is taking shape, signalling a deepening of the nations' long-standing ties.

By Thanh Van

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
LNG power plant Hiep Phuoc LNG Power Plant LNG energy Liquefied natural gas (LNG) EVN

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