Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

EuroCham honours pioneers of sustainable growth in Vietnam

October 31, 2025 | 09:00
(0) user say
The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) gathered government partners, international investors, and business leaders to celebrate business excellence and sustainable innovation at its annual Gala Dinner & Business Awards.

Held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 30, the event honoured companies driving Vietnam’s next phase of sustainable growth. Organised with the support of EuroCham’s affiliated business associations and partners, this year’s gala was sponsored by L’Oréal as diamond sponsor.

This year’s event carried the theme 'Wings of Change', reflecting the spirit of innovation and adaptability driving progress.

EuroCham honours pioneers of sustainable growth in Vietnam
2025 EuroCham Gala Dinner & Business Awards. Photo: EuroCham

"True change demands resilience and collective effort," said EuroCham chairman Bruno Jaspaert. "Just as Vietnam is reaching new heights, the European business community is proud to be part of that journey – supporting the country to grow greener, stronger, and more united."

This year's edition introduced an inclusive new format, with two award tiers in every category – one for large enterprises (LEs) and another for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – recognising that businesses of all sizes form the backbone of Vietnam’s resilient economy.

"By celebrating both large and small enterprises, we affirm that innovation and sustainability are not defined by scale, but by spirit," said EuroCham executive director Delphine Rousselet. "Every company honoured tonight is part of Vietnam’s collective transformation story."

In the Green Business of the Year Award for LEs, De Heus Vietnam stood out as a mature sustainability leader, integrating responsible practices across every layer of its operations. From solar adoption and biomass boilers to fish-free feed and antibiotic-free farming trials, De Heus demonstrated measurable environmental progress while inspiring its 3,000-strong workforce through reforestation and community engagement campaigns. Fellow finalists were Heineken Vietnam and Nestlé Vietnam.

EuroCham honours pioneers of sustainable growth in Vietnam
Photo: EuroCham

Turn Green was the SME winner in that category, impressing the jury with its pioneering approach to circular manufacturing and zero-waste production. Its energy-efficient facilities, verified material innovation, and advocacy for sustainable policy reform set new standards for Vietnam’s growing green packaging sector. The other finalists were Recover and Orbitify.

In the Business Innovation Award for LEs, Becamex emerged as the winner. It showcased bold innovation through its eco-industrial parks and 'Sustainability Smart Plan 2050', reimagining Vietnam’s industrial landscape. Through initiatives such as Binh Duong Smart City and partnerships with the National University of Singapore, Becamex has embedded innovation into workforce training and green technology adoption. Becamex beat out BSH Home Appliances and VARD Vung Tau.

Many Touches JSC took home the SME category for the same award, delivering an inspiring example of local ingenuity with its wearable payment and access solution – rapidly scaling to 750,000 users and $10 million in contracts within two years. The product represents the potential of Vietnam’s SME sector to compete globally through digital innovation. Ekko and FieldPro by Optimetrik also made it to the final.

The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges whose collective expertise spanned sustainability, innovation, development, and media – ensuring a well-rounded and transparent evaluation process.

This year’s edition also introduced the Community Vote for the Community Impact Award, honouring businesses that work for the community – and chosen by the community itself. This new initiative invited members and partners across EuroCham’s network to take part in selecting the winners, underscoring EuroCham’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and unity across its growing network.

In the Community Impact Award, Carlsberg Vietnam was the LE winner. With deep roots in Central Vietnam for over three decades, Carlsberg Vietnam has made social responsibility a cornerstone of its identity. Its clean water projects, long-running Lunar New Year initiatives, and disaster resilience efforts reflect a long-term commitment to meaningful, locally relevant impact. The other finalists considered for the award were Bosch Vietnam, Bosch Global Software Technologies Vietnam, and Sanofi Vietnam (Opella Vietnam).

EuroCham honours pioneers of sustainable growth in Vietnam
Photo: EuroCham

Taking home the SME prize in this category was Cicor Vietnam. The company integrates sustainability into its manufacturing DNA – from energy-efficient systems and resource optimisation to regional leadership in green electronics production. Their ambition to become the most sustainable site within the Cicor Group embodies responsible growth in Vietnam’s expanding manufacturing base. Cicor's fellow finalists were Collective Co., Ltd. and Ekko.

The EuroCham Gala Dinner & Business Awards remains one of the most anticipated events of the year – a night where business excellence meets community celebration.

“Change – like growth – comes with challenges,” said Jaspaert. “Yet it is through these challenges that we grow stronger together. Tonight’s celebration reminds us that Vietnam’s ‘era of rising’ is both economic and defined by shared purpose and partnership.”

Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, reaffirmed the city’s commitment to supporting foreign investors and advancing sustainable growth. “EuroCham has long been a vital bridge between the city government and the European business community,” he said, “and we remain committed to fostering a stable, transparent environment where European enterprises can thrive and contribute to Vietnam’s development.”

Experts outline roadmap for businesses in new era of growth Experts outline roadmap for businesses in new era of growth

At the “Vietnam Business Outlook 2025” event on July 9, co-hosted by UOB Vietnam and EuroCham Vietnam, experts shared insights from the UOB Business Outlook Study 2025, mapping out pragmatic strategies for businesses to stay competitive in a fragmented global environment.
EVFTA marks five years with nearly $300 billion in Vietnam-EU trrade EVFTA marks five years with nearly $300 billion in Vietnam-EU trrade

Five years since its entry into force, the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) has catalysed nearly $300 billion in two-way trade, establishing Vietnam as the EU’s top trading partner in ASEAN and its 16th largest globally.
Vietnam remains promising destination for European investment in Asia Vietnam remains promising destination for European investment in Asia

Against the backdrop of the volatile and unpredictable global environment, Vietnam remains one of the most promising destinations for European investment in Asia.

By Bich Thuy

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
eurocham EuroCham Business Awards 2025 Vietnam businesses

Related Contents

EVFTA marks five years with nearly $300 billion in Vietnam-EU trrade

EVFTA marks five years with nearly $300 billion in Vietnam-EU trrade

Five strategic priorities to help businesses strengthen operational resilience

Five strategic priorities to help businesses strengthen operational resilience

European firms remain keen on Vietnam despite trade pressures

European firms remain keen on Vietnam despite trade pressures

EuroCham seeks solutions to work permits

EuroCham seeks solutions to work permits

EuroCham launches 2025 edition of its Whitebook

EuroCham launches 2025 edition of its Whitebook

Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Vietjet orders 100 Airbus A321neo aircraft

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam and UK elevate ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave

Vietnam's securities sector leads new IPO wave

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

HSBC projects Vietnam's GDP growth to reach 7.9 per cent in 2025

Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2025: “Embracing Change. Positioned To Lead”

Vietnam Industrial Property Forum 2025: “Embracing Change. Positioned To Lead”

Vietnam stands to gain from deeper intra-regional trade

Vietnam stands to gain from deeper intra-regional trade

Latest News ⁄ Green Growth

Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership

EVN and MoIT drive Vietnam’s green energy transition under Resolution 70

EVN and MoIT drive Vietnam’s green energy transition under Resolution 70

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership

Vietnam and Denmark advance Green Strategic Partnership

Agreements mark new chapter in Vietnam–UK economic cooperation

Agreements mark new chapter in Vietnam–UK economic cooperation

Blockchain and AI open 200,000 new jobs for Vietnam’s youth

Blockchain and AI open 200,000 new jobs for Vietnam’s youth

“Taste of Malaysia” marks the official start at FujiMart

“Taste of Malaysia” marks the official start at FujiMart

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020