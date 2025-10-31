EuroCham honours pioneers of sustainable growth in Vietnam

Held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 30, the event honoured companies driving Vietnam’s next phase of sustainable growth. Organised with the support of EuroCham’s affiliated business associations and partners, this year’s gala was sponsored by L’Oréal as diamond sponsor.

This year’s event carried the theme 'Wings of Change', reflecting the spirit of innovation and adaptability driving progress.

2025 EuroCham Gala Dinner & Business Awards. Photo: EuroCham

"True change demands resilience and collective effort," said EuroCham chairman Bruno Jaspaert. "Just as Vietnam is reaching new heights, the European business community is proud to be part of that journey – supporting the country to grow greener, stronger, and more united."

This year's edition introduced an inclusive new format, with two award tiers in every category – one for large enterprises (LEs) and another for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – recognising that businesses of all sizes form the backbone of Vietnam’s resilient economy.

"By celebrating both large and small enterprises, we affirm that innovation and sustainability are not defined by scale, but by spirit," said EuroCham executive director Delphine Rousselet. "Every company honoured tonight is part of Vietnam’s collective transformation story."

In the Green Business of the Year Award for LEs, De Heus Vietnam stood out as a mature sustainability leader, integrating responsible practices across every layer of its operations. From solar adoption and biomass boilers to fish-free feed and antibiotic-free farming trials, De Heus demonstrated measurable environmental progress while inspiring its 3,000-strong workforce through reforestation and community engagement campaigns. Fellow finalists were Heineken Vietnam and Nestlé Vietnam.

Photo: EuroCham

Turn Green was the SME winner in that category, impressing the jury with its pioneering approach to circular manufacturing and zero-waste production. Its energy-efficient facilities, verified material innovation, and advocacy for sustainable policy reform set new standards for Vietnam’s growing green packaging sector. The other finalists were Recover and Orbitify.

In the Business Innovation Award for LEs, Becamex emerged as the winner. It showcased bold innovation through its eco-industrial parks and 'Sustainability Smart Plan 2050', reimagining Vietnam’s industrial landscape. Through initiatives such as Binh Duong Smart City and partnerships with the National University of Singapore, Becamex has embedded innovation into workforce training and green technology adoption. Becamex beat out BSH Home Appliances and VARD Vung Tau.

Many Touches JSC took home the SME category for the same award, delivering an inspiring example of local ingenuity with its wearable payment and access solution – rapidly scaling to 750,000 users and $10 million in contracts within two years. The product represents the potential of Vietnam’s SME sector to compete globally through digital innovation. Ekko and FieldPro by Optimetrik also made it to the final.

The winners were selected by a distinguished panel of judges whose collective expertise spanned sustainability, innovation, development, and media – ensuring a well-rounded and transparent evaluation process.

This year’s edition also introduced the Community Vote for the Community Impact Award, honouring businesses that work for the community – and chosen by the community itself. This new initiative invited members and partners across EuroCham’s network to take part in selecting the winners, underscoring EuroCham’s commitment to transparency, inclusivity, and unity across its growing network.

In the Community Impact Award, Carlsberg Vietnam was the LE winner. With deep roots in Central Vietnam for over three decades, Carlsberg Vietnam has made social responsibility a cornerstone of its identity. Its clean water projects, long-running Lunar New Year initiatives, and disaster resilience efforts reflect a long-term commitment to meaningful, locally relevant impact. The other finalists considered for the award were Bosch Vietnam, Bosch Global Software Technologies Vietnam, and Sanofi Vietnam (Opella Vietnam).

Photo: EuroCham

Taking home the SME prize in this category was Cicor Vietnam. The company integrates sustainability into its manufacturing DNA – from energy-efficient systems and resource optimisation to regional leadership in green electronics production. Their ambition to become the most sustainable site within the Cicor Group embodies responsible growth in Vietnam’s expanding manufacturing base. Cicor's fellow finalists were Collective Co., Ltd. and Ekko.

The EuroCham Gala Dinner & Business Awards remains one of the most anticipated events of the year – a night where business excellence meets community celebration.

“Change – like growth – comes with challenges,” said Jaspaert. “Yet it is through these challenges that we grow stronger together. Tonight’s celebration reminds us that Vietnam’s ‘era of rising’ is both economic and defined by shared purpose and partnership.”

Nguyen Van Dung, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, reaffirmed the city’s commitment to supporting foreign investors and advancing sustainable growth. “EuroCham has long been a vital bridge between the city government and the European business community,” he said, “and we remain committed to fostering a stable, transparent environment where European enterprises can thrive and contribute to Vietnam’s development.”

