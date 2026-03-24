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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Etiqa and AIA Singapore partner to expand takaful insurance access

March 24, 2026 | 13:44
(0) user say
The insurers formed an alliance to broaden Islamic finance-compliant coverage availability for Muslim customers in the city-state.
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 March 2026 - Etiqa Insurance Singaporeand AIA Singapore today announced a strategic distribution partnership to broaden access to Shariah-compliant, values-based Takaful solutions across Singapore. This collaboration marks an important milestone in advancing the Islamic insurance landscape locally and enabling more customers, both Muslim and non-Muslim alike, to benefit from ethical, transparent and socially responsible financial solutions.

Under the partnership, Etiqa Insurance Singapore's suite of Shariah-compliant Family Takaful products will be distributed through AIA Singapore and AIA Financial Advisers, the nation's largest tied distribution channel comprising more than 6,300 highly professional, qualified AIA insurance representatives. This expanded reach significantly increases accessibility and choice for customers seeking principled and values-aligned protection and savings options.

Growing Demand for Values-Based Financial Solutions

Global demand for Takaful continues to rise as consumers increasingly prioritise financial solutions aligned with their personal values. The global Takaful market is projected to grow from US$36.5 billion in 2025 to US$63.6 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%[1]. Since launching its Takaful offerings, Etiqa Insurance Singapore has seen strong and accelerating momentum, supported by rising consumer awareness and growing confidence in Shariah-compliant financial protection.

Creating a Unified Takaful Ecosystem in Singapore

The partnership brings together the complementary strengths of both insurers to build a more cohesive and accessible Takaful ecosystem:
  • Etiqa Insurance Singapore — The pioneer in reintroducing Takaful insurance to Singapore after more than a decade, with deep expertise and a dedicated Shariah advisory framework.
  • AIA Singapore — One of the nation's leading life and health insurers with extensive distribution capabilities, broad community reach and a diverse customer base.

Together, the two organisations are positioned to significantly expand the availability, understanding and adoption of Takaful solutions in Singapore.

"This partnership marks an important step in advancing access to Shariah-compliant protection and savings solutions in Singapore," said Claudia Soh, Acting Chief Executive Officer, Etiqa Insurance Singapore. "By leveraging AIA's extensive distribution network and strong presence within the Muslim community, we can scale Takaful solutions more effectively and reach customer groups that have historically been underserved. As demand for values-aligned financial planning grows, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to inclusive and responsible insurance."

"This partnership with Etiqa is a pivotal step in our commitment to inclusivity and we are excited to work together," said Alvin Fu, Chief Distribution Officer, AIA Singapore. "By integrating Etiqa's Shariah-compliant expertise with our highly professional AIA insurance representatives, we can serve a wider customer base, close protection gaps and help more families live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives."

Bringing Takaful to the Masses

While rooted in Islamic principles, Shariah-compliant, values-based Takaful solutions serve a broad spectrum of customers and appeal to increasingly values-driven consumers seeking ethical, transparent and socially responsible financial protection and savings solutions beyond the Muslim community.

Beyond distribution, Etiqa Insurance Singapore shares a long-term commitment to raising awareness, understanding and adoption of Takaful solutions across Singapore. Through educational programmes and community engagement initiatives, the partnership aims to enhance financial literacy, deepen understanding of Takaful principles and bring Takaful education directly to underserved communities, empowering consumers to make informed decisions on protection and savings.

[1] https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/takaful-global-market-report

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


By Etiqa Insurance Singapore

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TagTag:
Etiqa AIA Singapore takaful insurance

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