Eternal Group debuts The Eternal Path to China at Esxence 2026 to connect global fragrance brands

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 June 2026 - Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited ("Eternal Group" or the "Group") (Stock Code: 6883.HK) participated in the 16th edition of Esxence - The Art Perfumery Event from 3-6 June at the Allianz MICO in Milan as the official partner, and successfully debuted the "The Eternal Path of China" – a four-day campaign dedicated for international fragrance brands to gain deeper understanding about the China fragrance market from registration to market deployment, supporting them to enter new horizons in China – one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing fragrance markets. The exhibition recorded over 20,000 attendees. The Group also invited various organizations, including InvestHK, Hong Kong Productivity Council, along with The Loops Hong Kong and PwC, to jointly contribute market-entry information during the sharing sessions.

"The Eternal Path to China" featured a flagship seminar titled "Paving the Way to China Fragrance Market", six industry talks, and one-on-one consultations. The four-day campaign attracted significant attention and delivered strong results, drawing over one hundred participants including fragrance brands, distributors, manufacturers, media, and industry professionals eager to explore the vast opportunities within China's fragrance market. This inaugural partnership between Eternal Group and Esxence highlighted how Eternal plays a strategic role as a bridge connecting international fragrance brands with Chinese consumers—and how Esxence maximized exposure for niche fragrance brands entering new markets.



The highlight of the campaign was the key seminar "Paving the Way to China Fragrance Market" on June 5 at the Conference Hall, coinciding with the launch of "China Market Entry Blueprint", a holistic guidebook created specifically for this campaign. The seminar brought together distinguished speakers including Stefano De Paoli, Italy Chief Representative of InvestHK; Haocong Weng, Director of the Xuelei Fragrance Museum; Ms. Wincy Tang, General Manager of Marketing and Partnership at Experience 11 Limited, and Ms. Cindy Chung, Director of General Affairs of Eternal Group.



During the key seminar "Paving the Way to China Fragrance Market", Ms. Wendy Lau, Executive Director of Eternal Group delivered an optimistic outlook on the China fragrance market. She expressed, "For more than 40 years, Eternal Group has served as a trusted bridge for international fragrance brands navigating the complexities of the China market. With this dedicated campaign, we transform complexity into clarity—providing strategic insights, trusted partnership and a clear pathway to market success. Whether a brand is taking its first step or strengthening its existing presence, we are here to guide its journey into the China market."



Maurizio Cavezzali, Co-founder and CEO of Esxence, noted growing global curiosity about China's fragrance landscape and praised Eternal Group's vision in launching "The Eternal Path to China" at Esxence. He highlighted that the partnership between Esxence and Eternal Group provides an important bridge between European artisans and China market access, encouraging exhibitors and visitors alike to make the most of the insights and connections offered throughout the four days.



A standout contribution came from InvestHK. Stefano De Paoli emphasized the strategic advantages of using Hong Kong as a launchpad for China entry—citing its position as a global financial hub, its common law legal system aligned with international standards, and its highly developed logistics and distribution infrastructure. He also shared insights into the Hong Kong government's business facilitation and incentive programs designed to attract international fragrance brands, positioning Hong Kong as an essential connector between global perfume houses and consumers on the Chinese mainland.



Beyond the seminar, Eternal Group curated a comprehensive suite of resources for attending brands, including six industry talks featuring speakers from InvestHK, Hong Kong Productivity Council, Xuelei Fragrance Museum, PricewaterhouseCoopers Hong Kong, and The Loops Hong Kong. James Lam, SME One Consultant at Hong Kong Productivity Council shared the Hong Kong Government Funding Programmes and application tips, enhancing the interest of international brands to invest in Hong Kong.



In addition, dedicated one-on-one strategic advisory sessions with Eternal Group's senior experts were hosted for the event participants. Attendees were also granted access to the China Market Entry Blueprint, a proprietary guide offering market insights and consumer trend analysis, compliance pathways and formula testing requirements, localization best practices, as well as marketing, public relations, and retail channel strategies covering shopping malls, pop‑ups, and cultural collaborations.



Compelling market figures underscore that the time is now for driving more niche brands into China. China's fragrance market is expected to reach RMB 44 billion by 2028. In addition, the "2025 China Perfume & Fragrance Industry White Paper", jointly released by Eternal Group and Deloitte in 2025, highlights that niche and salon fragrance brands are the fastest-growing segment on China's Tmall platform, with several leading niche brands recording annual growth rates of over 70%, underscoring the sustained and robust consumer demand for distinctive, artisanal fragrances.



During the four days at Esxence, more than half of the brands Eternal Group engaged with expressed strong interest in Hong Kong and China, confirming they are closely monitoring future opportunities in the region. The successful debut of "The Eternal Path to China" at Esxence 2026 marks only the beginning of a sustained journey. Eternal Group will continue to collaborate with professional partners and engage with supportive government organizations to encourage international fragrance brands to land in Hong Kong and use it as their strategic gateway to China.



For more information about Eternal Group's "The Eternal Path to China", please contact ccd@eternal.hk or visit www.eternal.hk.

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