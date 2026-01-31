Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

January 31, 2026 | 11:37
(0) user say
The Swedish industrial company disclosed modifications to its total number of votes, updating shareholders on corporate governance metrics.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 30 January 2026 there are a total of 455,351,068 shares in AB SKF, out of which 28,918,320 shares are of Series A and 426,432,748 shares are of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,561,594.8.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 30 January 2026 at 08:00 CET.

For further information, please contact:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c4299866

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4299866/3906262.pdf

20260130 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

https://news.cision.com/skf/i/gotaholm-jpg-highpreview-800,c3506238

Gotaholm jpg highpreview 800

By PR Newswire

SKF

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
SKF voting rights

Related Contents

SKF Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

SKF Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

SKF empowers customers with AI enabled tool for addressing technical queries

SKF empowers customers with AI enabled tool for addressing technical queries

SKF confirms dates for CFO transition

SKF confirms dates for CFO transition

SKF divests non-core aerospace operation for USD 220 million

SKF divests non-core aerospace operation for USD 220 million

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

iQIYI Files 880 Patents with AI Majority

iQIYI Files 880 Patents with AI Majority

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

iQIYI Files 880 Patents with AI Majority

iQIYI Files 880 Patents with AI Majority

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

SKF Announces Voting Rights Changes

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Zerova Presents Charging Solutions at Thailand EV Expo

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

Dreame Launches AI Laundry Solutions in Silicon Valley

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020