Economic press plays vital role in supporting businesses

Leong Boon Hoe, CEO Arcadia Consulting Vietnam

From our experience operating in Vietnam, I feel economic journalism plays an important role because it sits at the intersection of policy, business confidence and market understanding.

For businesses like ours, the market is not shaped only by transactions or investment appetite. It is also shaped by how clearly investors understand the direction of policy, the quality of infrastructure planning, the regulatory environment, and the longer-term ambition of the country. Good economic journalism helps bring these different pieces together in a way that is factual, balanced and useful, making it conducive for businesses to work within, forward, and to thrive.

It also gives businesses a constructive channel to reflect what is happening on the ground. Very often, the private sector sees early signs and signals from investor sentiment, operational bottlenecks, shifts in demand, or areas where policy execution can be improved. When reported responsibly, these insights can help government agencies better understand market realities without the conversation becoming adversarial.

Government to Business and Business to Government, and economic journalism plays an intersection role between Business and Government

As Vietnam enters its next phase of development, we hope the press in general, and VIR in particular, will continue to play this bridging role with independence, depth and a strong sense of responsibility. Vietnam is attracting serious international attention, but with that comes the need for clearer information, more thoughtful analysis and a more mature conversation between the public and private sectors.

For Arcadia Consulting, we value journalism that does not simply promote optimism, but helps explain why confidence is justified, where the challenges remain, and what needs to be done for Vietnam to continue attracting long-term, quality capital.

Vlad Savin, Partner, Acclime Vietnam

On the occasion of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day, Acclime would like to express our appreciation for the consistent role that the economic press, particularly Vietnam Investment Review, plays in supporting the business and investment community.

From our experience working closely with investors and companies on the ground, economic journalism serves a practical and wide-ranging role. It goes beyond reporting policies to reflect how the market is evolving across industries, how businesses operate in practice, and how investment trends are taking shape.

For many investors, especially those entering Vietnam for the first time, this broader perspective is essential. It helps them understand not only regulatory direction, but also how sectors are performing, how companies are adapting, and where opportunities are emerging. In this context, credible media like VIR plays an important role in connecting policy direction with real market dynamics, contributing to a clearer and more transparent investment environment.

VIR has maintained a strong position in this regard. Its coverage combines timely updates with deeper analysis, while bringing together perspectives from businesses, advisors, and policymakers. For Acclime, this provides a practical platform where technical insights and on-the-ground observations can be shared in a way that is relevant to both investors and state management agencies.

Over time, this exchange has helped improve mutual understanding across stakeholders and supported more informed discussions around market development and regulatory refinement.

Vietnam’s growth is increasingly driven by higher-value manufacturing, digitalisation, and sustainability requirements, making the role of economic journalism even more important. Beyond reporting trends, there is an increasing need for grounded insight into how supply chains are evolving, how investment decisions are shifting, and how businesses are responding to both global and domestic changes.

Going forward, we believe VIR can continue to strengthen its role as a reliable reference point by maintaining its focus on accuracy, balanced perspectives, and practical insight from across the market. Its ability to reflect both what is happening on the ground and the broader direction of the economy will remain essential for both the business community and policymakers.

At Acclime, we value our ongoing collaboration with VIR and look forward to contributing further to this shared objective of supporting a transparent and well-informed investment environment in Vietnam.

Cao Minh Chuyen, Japan Small and Medium Enterprise Development JSC

The media plays an important role in bridging the gap between the day-to-day realities faced by businesses and the policymaking and regulatory processes of government authorities. In production and business activities, particularly in the industrial real estate sector, enterprises are constantly affected by a wide range of factors, including market fluctuations, rising input costs, investment procedures, infrastructure requirements, labour availability, environmental regulations, and shifts in global supply chains.

If these issues are viewed solely from a regulatory perspective or through aggregated data, they may not fully capture the challenges, pressures, and expectations experienced by businesses on the ground.

Economic journalism serves as a valuable channel for conveying the pulse of the market. It helps reflect the realities of business operations, capture signals from the corporate community, and communicate legitimate recommendations to policymakers and relevant authorities. A well-researched, objective, and responsible article not only gives businesses a voice but also provides practical insights that can help ensure policies are more closely aligned with development needs.

For projects such as JSC, the media also plays an important role in promoting information about the investment environment, infrastructure development, and strategies to attract high-tech, advanced, and environmentally friendly industries. In doing so, it helps localities enhance their competitiveness in attracting investment.

As Vietnam enters a new phase of development, with greater emphasis on green growth, digital transformation, the quality of foreign direct investment inflows, and green development, we hope that the media in general, and Vietnam Investment Review in particular, will continue to serve as a trusted forum for businesses.

The media should continue to focus on substantive market issues, provide multidimensional perspectives and in-depth analysis, while also highlighting successful business models, sustainable industrial parks, and enterprises that make meaningful contributions to society.

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