Shanghai sets targets for expanded and smarter service sector by 2030

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn

Shanghai has issued a new plan to make its service sector more digital, intelligent, standardized, integrated, and international by 2030, with the service sector's added-value expected to reach about 6 trillion yuan ($886.98 billion).

By 2030, Shanghai's trade in services is expected to exceed $300 billion, and the city is expected to see around 300 new regional headquarters of multinational companies.

Priority service sectors

The plan highlights four main directions:

Urban services

Shanghai will strengthen services in finance, trade, shipping, and science and technology innovation. Key tasks include expanding high-quality financial services, enhancing the city's role as a global trade hub, upgrading high-end shipping services, and improving the transfer and commercialization of sci-tech achievements.

Producer services

Shanghai will accelerate innovation in information services, support emerging "AI plus" business models, expand professional services, and promote deeper integration between manufacturing and services.

Consumer services

The plan calls for deeper integration of culture, commerce, tourism, sports, and exhibitions, while improving healthcare, education and training, elderly care, childcare, household services, accommodation, and catering.

Emerging services

Shanghai will develop smart technology services, life and health services, and services related to the experience economy, including AI software and services, intelligent driving, targeted drugs, brain-computer interfaces, immersive cultural and tourism experiences, and branded cultural products and experiences.

Key zones to watch

Shanghai will develop its service sector across key functional areas and districts. The layout centers on a core urban hub, two strategic wings, three service belts, and multiple peripheral areas.

The core urban hub will offer a high concentration of high-level services. The plan also calls for stronger professional services in Pudong New Area, Xuhui district, Jing'an district, and other areas, as well as upgrades to major commercial areas such as East Nanjing Road and West Nanjing Road.

The eastern wing includes the Lin-gang Special Area and the Eastern Hub International Business Cooperation Zone, while the western wing includes the Hongqiao International Central Business District and the demonstration zone for green and integrated ecological development of the Yangtze River Delta. These areas will serve as key platforms for opening-up and innovation.

The city will also develop three service belts: one along the Huangpu River, one along the Suzhou Creek, and one linking key innovation hubs, while supporting coordinated development in the five suburban "new cities" of Jiading, Qingpu, Songjiang, Fengxian, and Nanhui, as well as Baoshan and Jinshan districts.