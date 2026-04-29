De Beers launches bridal campaign for desert diamonds

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 – De Beers Group recently announced the launch of its new Desert diamonds Bridal campaign undersigned by A Diamond Is Forever, celebrating a fresh and authentic vision for the modern proposal. This campaign marks a significant moment in De Beers' ongoing commitment to redefining how natural diamonds express individuality, love, and timeless beauty.

Desert diamonds, first unveiled as a beacon in October 2025, draw inspiration from the colors of the earth from which they originate. The campaign celebrates a unique spectrum of colors -- each shade telling a story of resilience, authenticity, and enduring love. The bridal campaign will build upon the success and momentum of the Q4 Desert diamonds launch.Evolving the modern bridal aesthetic and highlighting the distinct character of each stone, Desert diamonds' warm hues echo diverse forms of love, with sunlit whites and champagnes, soft sand tones and sunset blush and dawn colors reflecting the uniqueness of nature's beauty. Together, these colors celebrate the evolving journey of love in all its forms – authentic, true and timeless.The Desert diamonds bridal campaign is an industry-wide umbrella program, the goal of which is to create demand for natural diamonds by reigniting consumer desire with a new and relevant message. Retailers and designers across the industry have been working to develop pieces that showcase the full desert-inspired palette, including notable jeweler Kindred Lubeck, who will unveil her first bridal collection in conjunction with the campaign launch.Launching 13 April 2026 across the United States, De Beers' A Diamond Is Forever Desert diamond bridal campaign is supported by an integrated marketing effort across digital, social, and experiential channels, while also including out-of-home, social media and publishing partnerships. Using evocative storytelling, that creative spotlights how each natural diamond is as unique as the love it represents. Premium targeting efforts across digital platforms and geotargeting around key retailers will result in an estimated reach of 25 million American consumers – placing Desert diamonds in bridal content while leveraging shopper data and look-a-like audiences. Further amplification across the, and greaterInc. portfolio will educate, inspire and reinforce Desert diamonds as the enduring choice.Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands & Diamond Desirability, said:http://www.debeersgroup.com

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