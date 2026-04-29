Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

De Beers launches bridal campaign for desert diamonds

April 29, 2026 | 14:40
(0) user say
The diamond company introduced marketing emphasizing naturally colored stones from specific geological origins for engagement jewelry.

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 April 2026 – De Beers Group recently announced the launch of its new Desert diamonds Bridal campaign undersigned by A Diamond Is Forever, celebrating a fresh and authentic vision for the modern proposal. This campaign marks a significant moment in De Beers' ongoing commitment to redefining how natural diamonds express individuality, love, and timeless beauty.

.

Desert diamonds, first unveiled as a beacon in October 2025, draw inspiration from the colors of the earth from which they originate. The campaign celebrates a unique spectrum of colors -- each shade telling a story of resilience, authenticity, and enduring love. The bridal campaign will build upon the success and momentum of the Q4 Desert diamonds launch.

Evolving the modern bridal aesthetic and highlighting the distinct character of each stone, Desert diamonds' warm hues echo diverse forms of love, with sunlit whites and champagnes, soft sand tones and sunset blush and dawn colors reflecting the uniqueness of nature's beauty. Together, these colors celebrate the evolving journey of love in all its forms – authentic, true and timeless.

The Desert diamonds bridal campaign is an industry-wide umbrella program, the goal of which is to create demand for natural diamonds by reigniting consumer desire with a new and relevant message. Retailers and designers across the industry have been working to develop pieces that showcase the full desert-inspired palette, including notable jeweler Kindred Lubeck, who will unveil her first bridal collection in conjunction with the campaign launch.

Launching 13 April 2026 across the United States, De Beers' A Diamond Is Forever Desert diamond bridal campaign is supported by an integrated marketing effort across digital, social, and experiential channels, while also including out-of-home, social media and publishing partnerships. Using evocative storytelling, that creative spotlights how each natural diamond is as unique as the love it represents. Premium targeting efforts across digital platforms and geotargeting around key retailers will result in an estimated reach of 25 million American consumers – placing Desert diamonds in bridal content while leveraging shopper data and look-a-like audiences. Further amplification across the Brides, Martha Stewart, and greater People Inc. portfolio will educate, inspire and reinforce Desert diamonds as the enduring choice.

Sandrine Conseiller, CEO of De Beers Brands & Diamond Desirability, said:
"The success of Desert diamonds reinforces the spirit of authentic, evolving love. Today's brides want something truly unique that delivers meaning and individuality. Natural diamonds, forged by nature over billions of years, in a range of color choices are the perfect symbol of a love that is uniquely theirs - resilient, genuine, timeless, colorful. This soft palette of natural colors celebrates the modern couple's desire to celebrate the individuality of their commitment and the promise of a forever that truly reflects their story."

http://www.debeersgroup.com

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By De Beers Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
De Beers Desert diamonds

Related Contents

De Beers celebrates with celebrities at Maison Assouline

De Beers celebrates with celebrities at Maison Assouline

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

Desert diamonds featured at 32nd Actors Awards red carpet

De Beers Launches Centenary Coffee Table Book

De Beers Launches Centenary Coffee Table Book

GemFair and De Beers Launch Ethical Diamond Collection

GemFair and De Beers Launch Ethical Diamond Collection

Lily Allen Little Simz sparkle at Fashion Awards 2025

Lily Allen Little Simz sparkle at Fashion Awards 2025

De Beers unearths Angola diamond trove

De Beers unearths Angola diamond trove

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Easyhome opens first flagship store in Kuala Lumpur

Easyhome opens first flagship store in Kuala Lumpur

Singapore's Five Footway Festival returns to Chinatown

Singapore's Five Footway Festival returns to Chinatown

GE Jun announces global office initiative in Hangzhou

GE Jun announces global office initiative in Hangzhou

Cyberport and Thailand Science Park form technology partnership

Cyberport and Thailand Science Park form technology partnership

Singapore used car buyers increase research but trust remains low

Singapore used car buyers increase research but trust remains low

ISCA reports $116 million reserves at annual meeting

ISCA reports $116 million reserves at annual meeting

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Easyhome opens first flagship store in Kuala Lumpur

Easyhome opens first flagship store in Kuala Lumpur

Singapore's Five Footway Festival returns to Chinatown

Singapore's Five Footway Festival returns to Chinatown

GE Jun announces global office initiative in Hangzhou

GE Jun announces global office initiative in Hangzhou

Cyberport and Thailand Science Park form technology partnership

Cyberport and Thailand Science Park form technology partnership

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020