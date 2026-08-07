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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Seaspan issues 1.5 billion yuan Panda Bond in landmark Chinese debut

August 07, 2026 | 14:25
(0) user say
Seaspan Corporation issued a 1.5 billion renminbi Panda Bond in China's domestic bond market, becoming the first international ship owner to access the platform.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd. ("Seaspan"), a leading independent maritime asset owner and operator, is pleased to announce the successful issuance of a RMB 1.5 billion Panda Bond in China's domestic bond market.

The three-year private placement note was issued on July 15, 2026, with a coupon rate of 2.50% per annum. The offering was oversubscribed by Chinese onshore and international investors with a book coverage ratio of 2.3 times.

The transaction is a significant milestone for Seaspan as the first international ship owner and operator to successfully access the Panda Bond market.

Beyond establishing a new funding channel, the transaction supports Seaspan's strategy to diversify its sources of capital and broaden its access to unsecured debt, strengthening the company's ability to invest in its fleet, pursue growth opportunities, and create long-term value for customers and stakeholders.

"The issuance demonstrates the confidence that investors have in Seaspan's credit quality, business model, strong financial profile, and sustainable growth strategy," said Andreas Brauch, Chief Financial Officer. "Expanding our access to China's domestic capital markets further diversifies our funding sources and improves our access to cost-efficient capital, enhancing our long-term growth objectives to support our customers with one of the world's largest and most modern fleets."

The Panda Bond issuance marks an important highpoint in Seaspan's participation in Chinese capital markets, where the company has strategic partnerships across the maritime ecosystem, including chartering, shipbuilding, financing, and maritime services.

By PR Newswire

Seaspan Corporation

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Seaspan Panda Bond The Panda Bond issuance

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