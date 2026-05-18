Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

CSR

Swing for the Kids

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Shanghai's Ins Land unveils three new immersive venues including Soul House and Radi

May 18, 2026 | 09:23
(0) user say
The entertainment complex, ranked Asia's third best club by DJ Mag, announced on 16 May 2026 three new venues to expand its nightlife offerings.

SHANGHAI, May 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- INS LAND, the urban entertainment complex recently ranked No.12 in DJ Mag's 2026 Top 100 Clubs worldwide and No.3 in Asia, announced the opening of three new venues: Soul House, an immersive club; Radi, a fully reimagined and expanded reopening; and Jump, a new high-energy club featuring a spring-loaded dance floor designed to keep guests literally off the ground.

"Soul House, Radi, and Jump are our answer to 2026," said Leo Liu, Cofounder & Head of Brand and Growth at INS LAND. "Each one is a new chapter in INS LAND's vision of bringing the gaming world to life — with a single ticket, guests don't just visit a venue; they enter a world where experiences are reborn every 45 days."

The openings mark a strategic evolution ahead of INS LAND's third anniversary on June 16, 2026, shifting from a "club cluster" identity into a multi-format urban playground. The brand now spans 20 fully owned and operated venues under one ticketed ecosystem.

Soul House is INS LAND's most ambitious immersive concept to date. It features multiple themed rooms, each with its own narrative universe. Guests move through distinct worlds with beverage items, scenography, and storytelling elements, blending immersive theatre and spatial design into a layered experience.

Radi returns after a complete transformation, with an expanded footprint, upgraded sound and lighting systems, and a refreshed design direction positioning it as a signature, design-forward destination within the INS LAND portfolio.

Jump introduces a new experiential format centered on movement. Built around a spring-loaded dance floor, it features high-energy programming across electronic and bounce genres, designed to create a physically kinetic nightlife experience.

More information: INS LAND Official Site

By PR Newswire

INS LAND

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
Ins Land shanghai immersive club entertainment complex

Related Contents

CMEF medical device exhibition opens in Shanghai

CMEF medical device exhibition opens in Shanghai

Tourism Plus Shanghai 2026 concludes with global participation

Tourism Plus Shanghai 2026 concludes with global participation

Shanghai bank marks 75th anniversary with Hong Kong exhibition

Shanghai bank marks 75th anniversary with Hong Kong exhibition

Huawei Zhongshan Hospital 2025: Global Healthcare Intelligence Showcase Debuts in Shanghai

Huawei Zhongshan Hospital 2025: Global Healthcare Intelligence Showcase Debuts in Shanghai

AWE2026 Launches With Bold Vision And Dual Venues

AWE2026 Launches With Bold Vision And Dual Venues

ISCA, SHICPA Sign MOU to Support Accountants in Shanghai

ISCA, SHICPA Sign MOU to Support Accountants in Shanghai

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ PR Newswire

WuXi AppTec named a top-performing company on 2026 Dow Jones best-in-class world index

WuXi AppTec named a top-performing company on 2026 Dow Jones best-in-class world index

Chow Tai Fook unveils its first global flagship store in Hong Kong

Chow Tai Fook unveils its first global flagship store in Hong Kong

UN Global Compact launches Rwanda country network to boost private sector sustainability

UN Global Compact launches Rwanda country network to boost private sector sustainability

Subotiz showcases its ai-native revenue and payment platform at Saastr AI annual 2026

Subotiz showcases its ai-native revenue and payment platform at Saastr AI annual 2026

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

WuXi AppTec named a top-performing company on 2026 Dow Jones best-in-class world index

WuXi AppTec named a top-performing company on 2026 Dow Jones best-in-class world index

Chow Tai Fook unveils its first global flagship store in Hong Kong

Chow Tai Fook unveils its first global flagship store in Hong Kong

UN Global Compact launches Rwanda country network to boost private sector sustainability

UN Global Compact launches Rwanda country network to boost private sector sustainability

Subotiz showcases its ai-native revenue and payment platform at Saastr AI annual 2026

Subotiz showcases its ai-native revenue and payment platform at Saastr AI annual 2026

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society CSR Swing for the Kids
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020