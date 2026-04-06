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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

De Beers celebrates with celebrities at Maison Assouline

April 06, 2026 | 11:27
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The diamond company hosted British actors Delevingne, Emmanuel and Madekwe at an event connecting gemstones with art and literature.
LONDON, UK - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 March 2026 - Poppy Delevingne, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Archie Madekwe attended De Beers' reception held at Maison Assouline, a destination for culture, in celebration of the newly launched book, A Diamond Is Forever: The Making of a Cultural Icon 1926 – 2026.
De Beers Group CEO Al Cook delivered a speech at the event, joining Sotheby's to unveil the rare natural diamond Jwaneng 28.88 and celebrated the launch of the new book, "A Diamond Is Forever: The Making of a Cultural Icon 1926-2026".
De Beers Group CEO Al Cook delivered a speech at the event, joining Sotheby's to unveil the rare natural diamond Jwaneng 28.88 and celebrated the launch of the new book, "A Diamond Is Forever: The Making of a Cultural Icon 1926-2026".

Commissioned by Al Cook De Beers Group CEO, the book celebrates 100 years of storytelling and creativity and the longstanding significance of diamonds within art and the wider cultural sphere.

The evening also marked the exclusive unveiling of an outstanding natural diamond, the Jwaneng 28.88, ahead of its auction debut on 23 April, as part of Sotheby's Luxury Sales in Hong Kong. The Jwaneng 28.88 is a unique internally flawless diamond of 28.88 carats, unearthed from the Jwaneng mine in the Kalahari Desert, in Botswana.

The celebration brought together an illustrious cross-section of global influence and creative talent, headlined by several High Commissioners who joined a vibrant assembly of the industry's most respected voices. Attendees on the night included Sotheby's' Quig Bruning, jewellers Ananya Malhotra, Emefa Cole, Shola Branson, Sarah Ysabel Narici, singer Poppy Ajudha, entrepreneurs Sabrina Percy and Natalie Salmon, creatives Susie Lau, Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe, Ben Schofield, Barbara Ayozie Fu Safira, Imogen Kwok, Deborah Ababio, designer Supriya Lele, cultural tastemaker Katy Wickremesinghe, artists Lionheart, Annette Fernando, Temsuyanger Longkumer.

Poppy Delevingne wore Boodles jewellery. A Peace of Mined design necklace set with fancy shape yellow diamonds in platinum and 18 carat Single Mine Origin yellow gold. The total weight of the yellow diamonds is 4.74 carats Cullinan mine South Africa and the additional brilliant cut white diamonds is 8.63 carats. A pair of claw set drop earrings set with pear shape diamonds in platinum. The pear diamonds are certificated 1.01 carats EVS2, 1.00 carats EVS2, 0.40 carats EVS2 and 0.40 carats EVS2.

Archie Madekwe wore Hirsh jewellery. An exceptional fancy intense orangy-yellow pear shape diamond set in the Hirsh Solitaire pendant setting. This rare gem weighs 1.88 carats and is accompanied by a GIA certificate, created in 18K yellow gold and handmade in London. The Fizz East/West Eternity ring, handmade in 18K yellow gold with a total diamond weight of approx. 0.55 carats, and a 1 carat, fancy intense, oval yellow diamond is set in the Hirsh Regal setting, surrounded by 0.35 carats of further brilliant cut yellow diamonds, created in 18K yellow gold.

Natalie Emmanuel wore ANANYA jewellery. A Yellow and Pink Diamond Necklace and Earrings from ANANYA Magnificent Jewels. The necklace has a gold weight of 71.56gms, and total diamond weight of 100.68cts. The earrings have a gold weight of10.83gms, and a total Diamond weight of 12.60cts. The diamonds in the set are composed of fancy cut yellow diamonds, pink diamonds, peach, champagne and white diamonds.

Melissa Holdbrook-Akpose wore ANANYA jewellery. The Magnificent Jewels Volume 1 Ear Climbers in 18k rose gold with 5.53ct white diamonds, 2.77ct pink diamonds, 0.44ct yellow diamonds and 1.99ct green diamonds. This was paired with a Chakra Solid Rose Gold Icon Bangle featuring a polished 18K rose gold band with a central minimalist bar, Chakra Diamond Baguette Icon Bangle in 18k rose gold with 2.32ct diamonds and 0.92ct crystal quartz, and Scatter Rose Gold Ring in 18k rose gold with 0.33ct diamonds.

Susie Lau wore Ara Vartanian jewellery. An 18k white gold necklace with 2.02ct brown diamonds, 3.19ct white diamonds, and 0.60ct black diamonds. This piece was paired with a 3.03 ct brown diamond gravity two-finger ring with 0.71ct white diamonds in 18k white gold.

https://www.debeersgroup.com/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By De Beers Group

What the stars mean:

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TagTag:
De Beers Maison Assouline

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