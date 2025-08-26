De Beers unearths Angola diamond trove

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 August 2025 - On 12 August 2025, De Beers Group, together with Angola's national diamond company, Endiama, announced a significant step forward in their joint exploration efforts with the discovery of kimberlite, the host rock for diamonds, in Angola.In July 2025, the De Beers-Endiama joint venture successfully intersected kimberlite in its first drill hole into a high-priority cluster of targets, identified from the airborne surveys completed in March 2025. This breakthrough represents the discovery of the first new kimberlite field by De Beers Group in more than three decades. Over the coming months, further drilling, ground geophysical surveys, and laboratory analysis will be conducted to confirm the kimberlite type and assess its diamond potential.This latest milestone builds on the foundation of two Mineral Investment Contracts signed between De Beers and the Government of Angola in April 2022, and a Memorandum of Understanding signed at Mining Indaba in February 2024. Together, the agreements underpin the commitment to a long-term partnership focused on responsibly unlocking Angola's vast diamond potential.Al Cook, CEO of De Beers Group, said: "Angola is, in our view, one of the best places on the planet to look for diamonds, and this discovery reinforces our confidence. It is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through partnership, and I commend President Lourenco and his government for all the work they have done to enhance transparency, adopt international best practices, and create a business friendly environment, all of which has enabled us to return to Angola and seek new sources of supply. We are excited about the role De Beers can play in helping the country deliver on its huge potential, both below and above the ground."

For further information, visit www.debeersgroup.com.