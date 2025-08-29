Dataplugs drops Tokyo nodes, latency plunges

Default 250Mbps BGP International Bandwidth, unmetered traffic

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2025 - Dataplugs announced the launch of its Tokyo Dedicated Server platform, bringing enterprise‑grade bare metal performance, low‑latency connectivity, and 24/7 onsite technical support to customers targeting Japan and the wider Asia‑Pacific region. The new location is engineered for latency‑sensitive workloads and compliance‑focused deployments, with a default 250Mbps BGP International bandwidth and an optional upgrade to CN2 Direct China routing for optimized access to Mainland China.Built in state‑of‑the‑art Tokyo data centers, the platform delivers fast, consistent reach across Japan, China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Dataplugs’ BGP‑optimized multi‑carrier backbone and 99.9% network uptime help ensure responsive user experiences for real‑time applications.High‑Speed Connectivity and StabilityEnterprise Hardware and Rapid ProvisioningSecurity, Management, and Add‑onsIdeal for e-commerce, gaming, financial trading, RTC/communications, AI/ML pipelines, video streaming, and other mission‑critical workloads that require consistent throughput and predictable performance in Japan and across APAC.“With our Tokyo Dedicated Servers, customers gain strategic access to Japan and the broader Asia‑Pacific region,” said a Dataplugs spokesperson. “The combination of default 250Mbps BGP International connectivity, an optional CN2 Direct China upgrade, and enterprise hardware gives teams the performance headroom and routing flexibility they need to scale with confidence.”Tokyo Dedicated Servers are available now. For configurations and deployment options, please visit:Dataplugs Homepage: https://www.dataplugs.com/en/Japan Dedicated Server: https://www.dataplugs.com/en/product/japan-dedicated-server/

