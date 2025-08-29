Corporate

Dataplugs drops Tokyo nodes, latency plunges

August 29, 2025 | 15:14
(0) user say
Gamers now ping 3 ms to Shibuya—cloud giants race to rent racks.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 August 2025 - Dataplugs announced the launch of its Tokyo Dedicated Server platform, bringing enterprise‑grade bare metal performance, low‑latency connectivity, and 24/7 onsite technical support to customers targeting Japan and the wider Asia‑Pacific region. The new location is engineered for latency‑sensitive workloads and compliance‑focused deployments, with a default 250Mbps BGP International bandwidth and an optional upgrade to CN2 Direct China routing for optimized access to Mainland China.

Low‑Latency Performance Across APAC

Built in state‑of‑the‑art Tokyo data centers, the platform delivers fast, consistent reach across Japan, China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia. Dataplugs’ BGP‑optimized multi‑carrier backbone and 99.9% network uptime help ensure responsive user experiences for real‑time applications.

High‑Speed Connectivity and Stability
  • Default 250Mbps BGP International Bandwidth, unmetered traffic
  • Optional CN2 Direct China routing for reduced latency to Mainland China
  • BGP multi‑carrier architecture for resilience and route optimization
  • 99.9% network uptime backed by redundant power and network infrastructure
Enterprise Hardware and Rapid Provisioning
  • Latest‑generation Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC CPUs
  • NVMe SSD storage and ECC DDR4/DDR5 memory
  • Dedicated IPMI out‑of‑band management
  • Preconfigured servers deploy within 1 hour
Security, Management, and Add‑ons
  • Anti‑DDoS protection
  • Acronis Backup Service
  • Web Application Firewall (WAF)
  • Bandwidth Upgrades and Managed Services
Designed for Demanding Use Cases

Ideal for e-commerce, gaming, financial trading, RTC/communications, AI/ML pipelines, video streaming, and other mission‑critical workloads that require consistent throughput and predictable performance in Japan and across APAC.

Executive Statement

“With our Tokyo Dedicated Servers, customers gain strategic access to Japan and the broader Asia‑Pacific region,” said a Dataplugs spokesperson. “The combination of default 250Mbps BGP International connectivity, an optional CN2 Direct China upgrade, and enterprise hardware gives teams the performance headroom and routing flexibility they need to scale with confidence.”

Tokyo Dedicated Servers are available now. For configurations and deployment options, please visit:
Dataplugs Homepage: https://www.dataplugs.com/en/
Japan Dedicated Server: https://www.dataplugs.com/en/product/japan-dedicated-server/

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Dataplugs

TagTag:
Dataplugs Dedicated Server

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Carlsberg Asia deepens Meituan tie with Black Pearl collaboration

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Qinghai balances ecological restoration with clean energy goals

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

Quanzhou extends cultural tourism invite as Silk Road heritage site

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

No Limits 2026 celebrates inclusion and creativity for all

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

TVBS earns OpenAI validation for 10 billion tokens

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

Skychakra upgrades strategy for cross-border listings and RWA

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

UST acquires majority stake in Italdesign via Audi Group partnership

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Astris Finance named among outstanding M&A advisory firms at Vietnam M&A Forum

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Global gold exchange models offer roadmap for Vietnamese market

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

Life-Space Fiber Jelly offers fix for modern gut health

