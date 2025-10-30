Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CPF NH joint venture targets premium pork boom

October 30, 2025 | 14:28
(0) user say
Thai-Japan duo merge supply chains to ship low-sodium bacon and ramen toppings across Asia.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 October 2025 - Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) of Thailand and NH Foods Ltd. of Japan, two leading food companies in Asia, join forces to establish a new joint venture, CPF NH Foods Co., Ltd. This partnership unites leading capabilities in innovation, food safety, high-quality protein production, and sustainable manufacturing processes to serve the rising demand for premium processed pork products across Asia.

The new venture, formed between CPF Food and Beverage Co., Ltd. (CPFFB), a subsidiary of CPF, and NH Foods Ltd., will focus on developing, producing, and marketing processed pork products for consumers in Thailand and key export markets including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and other Asian countries. CPF's modern processing facility in Chachoengsao province will serve as the production hub.

Under this strategic partnership, NH Foods will leverage its global leadership in product development and advanced manufacturing technologies, while CPFFB will supply premium pork raw materials that meet international food-safety standards, supported by its extensive distribution network across Thailand and regional markets.

Prasit Boondoungprasert, Chief Executive Officer of CPF, said the partnership reflects a shared ambition to raise Asia's food industry to world-class standards.

"The establishment of CPF NH Foods marks a significant milestone in uniting the strengths of two of Asia's foremost food enterprises. By integrating CPF's end-to-end distribution and raw material sourcing with NH Foods' advanced product development and manufacturing expertise, we are setting new standards in food manufacturing — delivering premium-quality processed foods to consumers across Asia. This collaboration reinforces our position in the global processed pork market and advances our vision of sustainable growth as the 'Kitchen of the World.' Together, we aim to exceed evolving consumer expectations while shaping the future of sustainable, high-quality food solutions," Prasit remarked.

Nobuhisa Ikawa, President and Chief Executive Officer of NH Foods, said the joint venture marks an important step in strengthening long-term cooperation between the two regional leaders.

"NH Foods is working to create new value in protein through co-creation and challenges, further accelerating its alliance with CPF, whose strengths lie in processed livestock foods. Together, the two companies will leverage their expertise to promote their business overseas, primarily in Asia."

The partnership builds on the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement signed last year, under which CPF imported premium beef from NH Foods for the Thai market. Building on that success, the new joint venture enhances both companies' competitiveness and drives sustainable growth across Asia's fast-evolving food landscape.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF)

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CPF NH Foods CPF NH Foods Joint venture targets premium Pork products Asia Supply chains ship

Related Contents

Vietnam and GGGI launch plan for green growth and climate action

Vietnam and GGGI launch plan for green growth and climate action

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Chengdu Panda Week charms Europe with cub cams

Chengdu Panda Week charms Europe with cub cams

VIOMI debuts AI purifier "inno" in Malaysia

VIOMI debuts AI purifier "inno" in Malaysia

Cardo reinvents helmet comms with 3D audio mesh

Cardo reinvents helmet comms with 3D audio mesh

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

ZEISS taps LG Chem for photopolymer security

ZEISS taps LG Chem for photopolymer security

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

ATMOCE Enters Australia with Advanced Solar Power Generator Solutions

Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Taiwan, Launching Evergreen Private Markets Funds

Hamilton Lane Expands Presence in Taiwan, Launching Evergreen Private Markets Funds

Ascletis bets on once-monthly ASC36 to fight obesity

Ascletis bets on once-monthly ASC36 to fight obesity

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020