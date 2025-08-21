Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

CPA Australia Pushes Policy Ideas to Boost Hong Kong Competitiveness

August 21, 2025 | 19:00
(0) user say
Recommendations aim to strengthen the city’s long-term economic positioning.
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 21 August 2025 - As Hong Kong continues to navigate global economic shifts and rapid technological transformation, CPA Australia has today submitted a series of recommendations to the Hong Kong Government for the Policy Address 2025 consultation.

As one of the world's largest professional accounting bodies, CPA Australia has outlined proposed measures across five key areas:
  • Reinforcing Hong Kong's role as an international financial centre
  • Developing Hong Kong into an international innovation and technology (I&T) hub
  • Promoting environmental, social and governance (ESG) and the green economy
  • Diversifying the economy
  • Developing, attracting and retaining talent.
Ms Karina Wong, Divisional President of CPA Australia in Greater China 2025, said: "Amid the uncertainties created by trade frictions with major economies, Hong Kong has demonstrated its unique advantages as a strategic gateway connecting mainland China and the world. We need to amplify our competitiveness to secure the city's long-term economic vitality, for example, the free port status and unrivalled business environment."

CPA Australia recommends the HKSAR Government considers introducing a Qualified Refundable Tax Credit (QRTC) scheme for multi-national enterprises in the maritime services and commodity trading sectors. A QRTC provides a more flexible and effective incentive structure that can help to boost these sectors.

"A QRTC would allow Hong Kong to better compete for multinational investment and reinforce its position as a premier international trade centre and shipping centre," Ms Wong said. "We also propose expanding the scope of the half-rate tax concessionary regime for commodity trading to include the captive commodities traders serving group companies outside Hong Kong and include the financial commodity transactions, such as derivatives trading."

Low-altitude economy is another area that CPA Australia supports to diversify the economy, for its potential to transform logistics, mobility, and urban planning.

Ms Wong added: "Hong Kong can lead in low-altitude innovation by establishing demonstration zones, collaborating with the Greater Bay Area on cross-border channels, and attracting global talent to this emerging sector. With strong research capabilities and a growing commitment to innovation and technology implementation – evidenced by the establishment of government-led Regulatory Sandbox pilot projects, Hong Kong is well-positioned to translate innovation into practical applications."

An efficient and effective government process to deliver public services, and a green environment for sustainable development are crucial factors to do business, as well as to attract enterprises and investments to Hong Kong. Therefore, CPA Australia proposes a suite of initiatives including the promotion of a robust e-government framework.

Cyrus Cheung, Deputy Divisional President of CPA Australia in Greater China 2025 said: "We suggest the Government considers modernising operations and implements a 'tell us once' compliance model for individual and business data access in a secure and convenient manner. For example, we propose introducing legislation to allow data sharing across relevant and approved government agencies, and to establish an integrated platform that enhances data management across governmental departments. To simplify the processes of public services, we also suggest the Government reduces its reliance on in-person authentication where appropriate, and consolidates government services onto a single platform, such as iAM Smart, which allows online authentication across different services."

Cheung also emphasised the importance of sustainable development in shaping Hong Kong's future. He called for better alignment of the Hong Kong Taxonomy for Sustainable Finance with the international standards to attract investment in green projects.

"Energy policy is core in our sustainability goals. The taxonomy should reflect the role of various forms of low-carbon energy in supporting Hong Kong's transition to a net-zero economy," he said. "We also encourage the government to develop a standardised carbon trading framework and explore the Carbon Connect initiative to strengthen Hong Kong's leadership position in green finance."

Hong Kong's sound financial system and free flow of capital continue to underpin strong investment inflows, and the city is poised to return to its position as the world's top IPO market in 2025, Mr Kelvin Leung, Deputy Divisional President of CPA Australia in Greater China 2025, said. "Despite global uncertainties and trade tensions, Hong Kong's capital market remained resilient, drawing more family offices to setup in the city and reinforcing its role as a preferred venue for fund raisings.

"Investors choose Hong Kong for investment and wealth management because we are globally connected, rule-of-law based and responsive to market needs. We should be more proactive in promoting Hong Kong as a dual listing destination for overseas companies, and we encourage the Government and relevant regulators to explore the feasibility of an "IPO Connect" mechanism, to meet growing mainland investor demand for access to global assets."

To increase private market liquidity, CPA Australia suggests piloting an intermittent trading facility for private companies in a controlled environment. "This would offer growth-stage companies a stepping stone toward future public listings, supported by clear eligibility, proportionate disclosure and robust settlement safeguards,," Leung said.

Leung also highlighted opportunities in digital assets, "It is a notable step for Hong Kong to launch the 'LEAP' framework to develop a trusted and innovative digital-assets ecosystem. We welcome the Government's move to promote the responsible expansion of stablecoins under a fit-for-purpose regulatory regime. The Government should also consider a clear roadmap for real-world asset (RWA) tokenisation that balances innovation with strong investor protection."

CPA Australia has also proposed recommendations on strengthening SME cybersecurity such as to launch a CyberSafe SME Subsidy Programme and introduce a CyberSafe HK certification. We also suggest initiatives such as increasing maternity and paternity leave similar to other developed economies, to attract and retain talent.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Find out more at cpaaustralia.com.au

By CPA Australia

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
CPA Australia hong kong

Related Contents

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

Hong Kong talent war heats up as 6,000 job seekers swarm expo

Hong Kong talent war heats up as 6,000 job seekers swarm expo

Hong Kong trams go très chic for French fête

Hong Kong trams go très chic for French fête

ReThink HK 2025 reboots as green mega-forum

ReThink HK 2025 reboots as green mega-forum

100 startups sail into Hong Kong finale

100 startups sail into Hong Kong finale

DHL Express Named Best Workplace in Hong Kong

DHL Express Named Best Workplace in Hong Kong

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Mengniu Milks 18% Overseas Spike, Eyes Africa Next

Mengniu Milks 18% Overseas Spike, Eyes Africa Next

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

Hong Kong Unfurls 80-Flag Salute to Wartime Heroes

BGY Splinters Into Five Fruit Battalions to Conquer World Markets

BGY Splinters Into Five Fruit Battalions to Conquer World Markets

Broermann 2026 Hunt Unleashes $1M for Med-Tech Disruptors

Broermann 2026 Hunt Unleashes $1M for Med-Tech Disruptors

XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

XIXILI Hijacks 9PM With Bamboo Silks That Cuddle Harder

XIXILI Reboots Midnight Swagger in Zero-Scratch Satin

XIXILI Reboots Midnight Swagger in Zero-Scratch Satin

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Hung Yen expands economic development by tapping seaport potential

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Investors pour $6.3 billion into Hung Yen in first eight months of 2025

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

Gen Z is reshaping money management in Vietnam

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

MoIT confident in hitting trade growth targets for 2025

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020