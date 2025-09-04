Corporate

Citi announces key appointment to support investment banking across Asia-Pacific

September 04, 2025 | 16:37
Citi have appointed Kaustubh Kulkarni (KK) as co-head of Japan, Asia North, and Australia (JANA) and Asia South Investment Banking Coverage, serving alongside Jan Metzger. KK will join in December and be based in Singapore.
Citi announces key appointment to support investment banking across Asia-Pacific
Kaustubh Kulkarni

KK joins Citi following 28 years with J.P. Morgan, where he most recently served as senior country officer for India and vice chair of Asia-Pacific. He brings a distinguished track record of driving revenue growth and leading award-winning teams.

“KK is an outstanding banker with strong and deep relationships across public and private sector clients and regulators. Throughout his career, KK has been instrumental in driving many transformational transactions across Asia and beyond. I am confident the strong momentum we've been generating globally will continue to accelerate with the addition of KK,” said Vis Raghavan, Citi’s head of banking.

In August alone, Citi led equity offerings including Nissan Motor in Japan, Chinese healthcare companies Hansoh Pharmaceutical and Ascletis Pharma Inc in Hong Kong, JSW Cement and One 97 Communications in India, and CapitaLand in Singapore.

Year to date, Citi has raised close to $200 billion for Asia-Pacific clients from local and global capital markets, according to Dealogic data.

In Citi’s most recent results, with second quarter results announced on July 15, its investment banking showed clear momentum.

Investment banking revenues reached $981 million, up 15 per cent on-year, driven by a 13 per cent increase in investment banking fees, reflecting growth in advisory and equity capital markets (ECMs).

Advisory fees increased 52 per cent, as the business gained share across a multitude of sectors and with financial sponsors. ECM fees were up 25 per cent, driven by strength in convertibles and initial public offerings.

Citi: Vietnam and India may benefit most from supply chain shifts Citi: Vietnam and India may benefit most from supply chain shifts

The latest Citi Global Perspectives and Solutions (GPS) report has found that Vietnam and India could benefit the most from supply chain shifts thanks to the similarities in industrial structure.
Citi hosts Vietnam Day for Hong Kong clients Citi hosts Vietnam Day for Hong Kong clients

Citi held a Vietnam Day on December 11 for its Hong Kong clients, one of the bank's fastest growing trade corridors.
Citi Vietnam named best commercial bank Citi Vietnam named best commercial bank

The Asset Triple A Sustainable Finance Awards 2025 honoured Citi Vietnam in the category of local Best Commercial Bank.

By Huong Thuy

Investment Banking Coverage Asia Pacific Clients Equity Offerings Investment Banking Fees Investment Banking Revenue Supply Chain Shifts key appointment investment banking

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

