CIRCU Taiwan builds Asia's circular economic hub with cross sector collaboration

November 25, 2025 | 11:40
CIRCU-Taiwan is building Asia's circular economic hub through cross sector collaboration, bringing together industry leaders to drive sustainable economic transformation.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 November 2025 - Established by the Resource Circulation Administration of the Ministry of Environment in 2024, Circular Inorganic Resource Community Unions Taiwan (CIRCU-Taiwan) has, after a full year of refinement and integration, identified three key areas of focus that will be formally introduced to the public this year. CIRCU-Taiwan brings together arterial industries such as cement, steel, construction materials, and solar energy, as well as venous industries such as waste recycling to form Taiwan's first cross-industry alliance on the circular economy. Leveraging an advanced business model of Built Environments Creating Eco-diversity, CIRCU-Taiwan is committed to transforming the construction industry from a carbon-intensive one to an engine for net-zero emissions.

Re-source Technology is evolving from a low-carbon material leader into the CIRCU-Taiwan model of Built Environments Creating Eco-diversity.
According to the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the construction industry (built environments) accounts for 40% of total carbon emissions. To address this challenge, CIRCU-Taiwan will capitalize on innovative technologies and industry chain integration to push for the annual recycling of over 200 million metric tons of inorganic resources, generating critical momentum for Taiwan's net-zero transformation.

Cross-sector Integration: Building Asia's 1st Circular Economy Hotspot

The establishment of CIRCU-Taiwan represents the integration of industry chains. More importantly, it announces Taiwan's entry into the global circular economy. CIRCU-Taiwan convenor and Re-source Technology general manager Mr. Benjamin Lu shares that "With Taiwan's unique brand of industrial resilience and innovation, CIRCU-Taiwan will connect with international partners to showcase Taiwan's technologies and initiative toward green transformation." In Taiwan, the circular economy goes beyond recycling and reuse. It reshapes industry values from three dimensions: engineering, science, and aesthetics, empowering cities, buildings, and land to become a part of sustainability efforts.

Three Areas of Focus: Taiwan's Circular Strength Lies in Truth, Kindness & Beauty

One year after its establishment, CIRCU-Taiwan will be moving forward in three key areas of focus under the guiding framework of The Integration of Three Arts: Engineering Art, Scientific Art, and Aesthetic Art. Guided by the principles of TrueTaiwan, CONTaiwan, and Sustainable Taiwan, CIRCU-Taiwan aims to advance technologies, institutions, and culture together to elevate Taiwan's circular economy to the next level. The three areas of focus include:

1. Building A Low-Carbon Circular Economy Industry Chain (CONTaiwan/Engineering Arts) CIRCU-Taiwan will facilitate recycling, reuse, and better technologies for inorganic materials in Taiwan and build a circular system from waste to resource to direct resources back into markets and production, and encourage younger generations to return home and revitalize local economies.

2. Connecting Industries, Government Agencies, Academia, and Research Institutions for A National Demonstration Site (TrueTaiwan/Scientific Arts) Aligning with the long-term goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, CIRCU-Taiwan will integrate government policies, academic research, and corporate applications to form a national team to facilitate implementation of regulations, accreditation, and standardization.

3. Encouraging Social Communication and Sustainability Consensus (Sustainable Taiwan/Aesthetics Art)

Through media and public engagement, CIRCU-Taiwan seeks to raise public awareness of circular industries and the low-carbon transformation to ensure that Truth, Kindness, and Beauty grow beyond ideals and become tangible and applicable cultures for circular industries.

The three areas of focus synergize and showcase the comprehensive development capacity of Taiwan's circular economy from engineering to scientific validation to cultural beauty, empowering CIRCU-Taiwan as the sustainability hub connecting industries, policies, and society.

Three Benchmark Case Studies: Circular Economy Success

Success stories from CIRCU-Taiwan members:
  • CHC Resources recycled converter slag, a steel production byproduct, into asphalt concrete aggregates. In application, asphalt concrete aggregates can improve the durability of roads by 3.6 times and has already received BS 8001 accreditation.
  • Re-source Technology is evolving from a low-carbon material leader into the CIRCU-Taiwan model of Built Environments Creating Eco-diversity. The company has developed a low-carbon CLSM (Controlled Low-Strength Material) that boasts 80 kilograms fewer carbon emissions per cubic meter of product. The material is third-party certified and has acquired the Ministry of Environment's Carbon Reduction Label. By translating carbon-reduction results into measurable "sustainability value" via reforestation projects, clients can report these achievements in ESG sustainability disclosures aligned with GRI standards.
  • KEDGE Construction replaced traditional wood molds with aluminum formwork, reducing carbon emissions by 815 MTCO₂e per project and advancing the shift toward sustainable construction management.
Moving forward, CIRCU-Taiwan will continue to expand on industry cooperation, promote policy connections, and facilitate international exchanges to propel the alliance into the innovative demonstration site for the circular economy in Asia. In Taiwan, we are taking action to prove that circularity is changing the world.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Re-source Technology

TagTag:
CIRCU-Taiwan Circular Economy Hotspot Crosssector Integration Circular Economy Industry Chain

