caraccident.hk and workinjury.hk launch CriminalLawyers.hk to expand legal services

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 December 2025 - Hong Kong's leading legal information platforms caraccident.hk and workinjury.hk today jointly announce the launch of a new service website, "CriminalLawyers.hk – The Criminal Case Support Centre."



The platform provides individuals facing criminal allegations with 24/7 free preliminary assessments, lawyer matching, criminal procedure information, and strict privacy protection, offering a neutral and reliable channel at a time of stress and uncertainty.



The new website covers a wide range of common criminal offences in Hong Kong, including assault, wounding, drug possession, fraud, theft, drink driving, sexual offences, money laundering, public order offences, and youth-related cases. The platform matches users with qualified criminal defence lawyers based on the nature of their case, offering guidance and next-step support.



Critical Early-Stage Support for Criminal Cases

CriminalLawyers.hk highlights that the early stage following an arrest is the "golden window" of a criminal case — involving key issues such as police interviews, cautions, bail arrangements, case assessment, and the Department of Justice's decision whether to prosecute.



The platform provides:

24/7 free preliminary consultation

Matching with professional criminal defence lawyers

A complete guide through the criminal process (arrest → bail → pre-trial → trial → plea → sentencing)

100% confidential handling of information

Neutral legal information (not constituting formal legal advice)

A spokesperson for the platform noted:

"Most people facing criminal allegations share the same three concerns: 'Will I be convicted?' 'Can the penalty be reduced?' 'Why is early legal support so important?' Our role is to provide clear, objective, and immediate information so that individuals no longer feel lost or alone."



Integration of Three Major Legal Information Platforms

caraccident.hk and workinjury.hk have long been committed to improving transparency and accessibility to legal information in Hong Kong. Having supported countless individuals in past accident-related cases, the launch of CriminalLawyers.hk marks the platforms' first comprehensive expansion into the criminal law domain.



Together, the three platforms now cover:

caraccident.hk — Road accident claims and procedures

workinjury.hk — Work injury, employees' compensation, and negligence claims

CriminalLawyers.hk — Criminal cases, procedures, lawyer matching, and urgent support

This integration establishes a comprehensive "legal support ecosystem" for the public, covering three of the most stressful situations: accidents, work injuries, and criminal allegations.



Case References to Help the Public Understand Possible Outcomes

The platform includes anonymized reference cases across various offence types, such as drug possession, shop theft, drink driving, and common assault. These examples illustrate potential outcomes such as case withdrawal, bind-over arrangements, probation, community service orders, and other sentencing possibilities.

The platform reminds users that all cases depend on specific evidence and circumstances, and past outcomes cannot guarantee future results.



Free, Confidential, and Non-Legal-Advice Information

CriminalLawyers.hk reiterates that it is a neutral information platform, not a law firm, and that all guidance provided is for reference only.

Formal legal advice must be given by a qualified, practising lawyer.



The platform guarantees strict confidentiality for all enquiries and offers a simple, secure way for individuals to seek help without exposing personal details prematurely.

