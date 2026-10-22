OJI Group invests in $110 million aseptic carton packaging plant in Vietnam

Oji Liquid Pak has broken ground on an aseptic carton packaging plant in Vietnam. Photo courtesy of OJI Group

According to a statement on October 12, the plant is operated under the Oji Liquid Pak (OLP) name. Covering 57,000 square metres at Long Thanh High-tech Industrial Park, the plant positions Vietnam as a strategic production and supply base within the group's Southeast Asia growth strategy. Scheduled to commence operations in 2028, it will supply aseptic carton packaging for beverages and liquid food products.

The facility will produce up to eight billion packs per year and create more than 200 new jobs. It aligns with Vietnam's evolving extended producer responsibility framework and the transition towards a circular economy.

Terauchi Mikito, corporate officer, OJI Holdings Corporation, said, "Vietnam is an important market and an increasingly strategic manufacturing base within Southeast Asia. By establishing Oji Liquid Pak and investing in local production, we are strengthening our ability to serve customers in Vietnam and across the Asia-Pacific region."

Oji Liquid Pak draws on OJI Group's integrated experience across forest resources, paper, packaging, and recycling. In Southeast Asia, OJI Group is also working to advance collection and recycling initiatives for aseptic carton packaging.

Kestutis Sliuzas, CEO of Oji Liquid Pak, said, "The packaging industry is moving towards a new standard in which performance, food safety, operational flexibility, and circularity need to work together. At Oji Liquid Pak, our ambition is not simply to supply packaging materials, but to help customers navigate this transition with solutions that are ready for the market today and adaptable to the requirements of tomorrow."

Oji Liquid Pak's aseptic packaging materials can be integrated with roll-fed filling machines available in the market, allowing manufacturers to leverage existing filling infrastructure while optimising operations. Customers can choose between materials only and a full system combining packaging materials, filling technology, and technical services, all through one partner.

The new Oji Liquid Pak facility builds on more than 150 years of OJI Group's heritage and more than 40 years of aseptic packaging technology experience from Italian specialist IPI, bringing the Group's international expertise to local production.

Oji Liquid Pak and IPI now operate as sister companies within OJI Holdings, sharing the same vision, mission, values, and strategic direction as one integrated team providing aseptic carton packaging solutions, including materials, equipment, and services.

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