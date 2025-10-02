Corporate

Cambodia Youth Climate Challenge 2025: Ministry Backs Green Ideas

October 02, 2025 | 11:36
(0) user say
Seed grants for mangrove drones and solar coolers offer NGOs fresh Cambodia climate-action keywords and application portal.

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 October 2025 - Cambodia's climate resilience efforts gained fresh momentum with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Environment and the Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge, a nationwide initiative led by Neak Oknha Chen Zhi that empowers young Cambodians to lead scalable, community-based climate solutions.

Driven by his longstanding commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable development, Neak Oknha Chen Zhi initiated the Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge to inspire the next generation of Cambodians to become changemakers in the fight against climate change. By creating a platform that combines education, innovation, and real-world impact, he hopes to nurture bold ideas that can grow into practical solutions, helping Cambodia transition toward a greener, more resilient future.

Recognized for his commitment to youth empowerment and sustainable development, Neak Oknha Chen Zhi has supported education, social enterprises, and environmental initiatives that create pathways for young people to lead. The Climate Action Challenge reflects this vision, transforming youthful creativity into practical solutions that contribute to Cambodia's climate future.

The MoU lays the groundwork for deeper collaboration to support the country's next generation of climate innovators. Through this partnership, and with the Ministry of Environment's backing, the program will provide strategic guidance and mobilize national and regional networks to increase youth participation in environmental initiatives.

H.E. Dr. Eang Sophalleth, Minister of Environment, welcomed the partnership, stating: "We see this collaboration as a strategic investment in Cambodia's future. The Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge will help unlock the creativity and commitment of our youth and empower them to take climate action in their own communities. We commend Neak Oknha Chen Zhi for stepping forward to support the Ministry's sustainability agenda."

Launched to encourage practical, youth-led responses to climate change, the Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge offers technical training, expert mentorship, and seed funding to teams developing solutions in four key areas: Renewable Energy, Nature-Based Solutions, Circular Economy, and Sustainable Agriculture and Food Security.

As part of its mentorship framework, the program is supported by leading experts and practitioners in the field of environmental sustainability. Confirmed mentors include Leangsrun Chea and Lyhour Hin of the Center of Excellence on Sustainable Agricultural Intensification and Nutrition (CE SAIN) at the Royal University of Agriculture; Hunsopheary Hul, founder of the social enterprise Ruy Reach; and Jun Fujihira, program officer at UN-Habitat. These mentors, alongside other experienced professionals, will guide participating teams in transforming early-stage ideas into viable projects.

The program's focus areas are aligned with Cambodia's National Environmental Strategy and Action Plan and reflect the growing urgency to develop localized solutions to address climate risks, particularly in vulnerable rural communities.

By supporting grassroots innovation and strengthening institutional partnerships, the initiative contributes directly to Cambodia's national commitment to building a clean, green, and sustainable future. It also reflects philanthropist Neak Oknha Chen Zhi's dedication to empowering youth and advancing sustainable development, while aligning with global frameworks, including the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 13: Climate Action.

Through the agreement, outreach will be expanded to universities, technical schools, and youth networks across the country to ensure broad and inclusive access to the challenge.

Further announcements on application timelines, participation criteria, and program milestones will be made through the official Facebook page of the Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Chen Zhi Climate Action Challenge

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
climate challenge ClimateAction ESG sustainability cambodia

