Ca Mau infrastructure drive to boost merger potenial

The southernmost province of Ca Mau, which now encompasses former Bac Lieu province, is demonstrating strong resolve and swift action in accelerating the disbursement of public investment capital for numerous major projects.

The province played a huge part of the August 19 initiative to kickstart a wave of projects nationwide

These efforts gear towards driving the province’s economic development in the upcoming period.

According to Ca Mau People’s Committee, the total public investment capital allocated to the province under the 2025 plan approximates $488.9 million. As of July 29, the post-merger Ca Mau had disbursed $132 million, equivalent to 27.2 per cent of the annual projection, an increase of $11.64 million to the disbursement achieved during the same period in 2024.

To attain these results, based on the resolution of the provincial People’s Council, Ca Mau People’s Committee issued a detailed capital allocation decision for each project and infrastructure item to owners. This allowed implementation to begin as early as December 2024, particularly for key undertakings.

From the start of the year, People’s Committee Chairman Pham Thanh Ngai directed the organisation of four conferences on public investment disbursement acceleration.

Following each conference, Chairman Ngai issued conclusions directing the resolution of issues raised by project owners, assigning responsibility to specific departments and agencies with clear deadlines and requiring them to report on their progress at subsequent meetings. This process has significantly contributed to resolving local-level obstacles for implementation.

Overall, project owners have actively pushed contractors to speed up construction progress on transitional projects, while completing necessary administrative procedures for new ones, along with developing detailed quarterly implementation schedules linked to disbursement targets.

Each stage is assigned to specific staff members who are responsible for overseeing progress throughout the project’s lifecycle.

In a bid to build momentum following the administrative merger, Ca Mau set a target for 8.8 per cent growth in the second half of 2025. The provincial leadership has emphasised that public investment disbursement is one of the primary drivers of local economic growth.

On August 19, in line with the national movement to commence or inaugurate 250 projects across the country, Ca Mau simultaneously broke ground on vital strategic infrastructure connecting Dat Mui and Hon Khoai to the North–South expressway system.

In coordination with the Ministry of Defence, the province organised the groundbreaking ceremonies for three major projects - the Ca Mau–Dat Mui expressway, the access road to Hon Khoai Island, and the Hon Khoai dual-use general port.

Additionally, the province coordinated with the Airports Corporation of Vietnam to hold the groundbreaking ceremony for runway, taxiway, and auxiliary works under the Ca Mau Airport expansion and upgrade.

At the same time, the province inaugurated and brought into operation Ca Mau Sports Complex and the upgraded section of Ca Mau–Dam Doi road, running from Xom Ruong bridge to Hai Thuong Lan Ong street.

To promptly remove barriers and accelerate public investment disbursement in response to the evolving situation, in early August Ca Mau Party Committee established four task forces headed by senior provincial leaders and tasked with monitoring, guiding, and resolving difficulties related to public investment disbursement for key projects across the province.

Under this decision, the task forces are responsible for supervising disbursement progress and the implementation results of each project.

They will also assess accountability in directing, inspecting, reviewing, and addressing difficulties in public investment disbursement by relevant agencies, localities, and developers, with particular focus on the role and responsibility of the leaders involved.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the three strategic projects on August 19, Chairman of Ca Mau People’s Committee Pham Thanh Ngai reaffirmed the province’s determination to implement all phases in a timely and synchronised manner, including site clearance, technical infrastructure relocation, and prompt disbursement of allocated capital to ensure timelines are met.

“We shall focus on public communication and resources mobilisation so that the people understand and support the Party and the state policies. We are determined not to let site clearance delays hinder progress,” Ngai said. “Any issues must be promptly resolved, ensuring transparency, objectivity, and fairness. New resettlement areas must offer better living conditions than the previous ones – this is both our responsibility and our commitment to the people.”