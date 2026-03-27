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Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

Boao and Qionghai: Where global dialogue meets free trade

March 27, 2026 | 19:46
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The twin cities of Boao and Qionghai are positioning themselves as premier hubs for international diplomacy and trade liberalisation.
Boao and Qionghai: Where global dialogue meets free trade
Boao and Qionghai: Where global dialogue meets free trade

Global Health Tech Debuts as Qionghai Leads the Wellness Wave

QIONGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2026 - From March 24-27, the " Boao: Where the World Meets, Qionghai: Where Free Trade Thrives" City Exhibition was held at Boao's Dongyu Island Cultural Park. This marks the first major city showcase since the launch of Hainan Free Trade Port's island-wide special customs operations—providing a panoramic window into Qionghai's role as a core functional zone of the free trade port. Woven with the theme of global connection and open development, the exhibition turns policies and culture into immersive, sensory experiences through innovative technology and design.

The opening hall's "Digital Twin Experience Pod" offers a glimpse into daily life in tomorrow's Qionghai—all through the use of an identity card. The interactive "Cycle Through Qionghai" installation takes guests on a dynamic ride along the Wanquan River, through historic Nanyang hometowns—settlements built by overseas Chinese returning from Southeast Asia, and into Qionghai's stunning coastal and mountain scenery.

A key highlight is the frontier technology from the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone. Breakthrough innovations—including the world's first automatic exophthalmometer, a non-invasive glucose monitor, a facial recognition system for genetic screening, and the Ruiwatch wearable—made their collective public debut, showcasing how "global medical innovations meet their first patients in China."

As China's only Medical Tourism Special Zone, Qionghai is not just a hub of medical "tech marvels"—it is a natural wellness destination. It brings together world-class medical devices, privileged treatment policies, and international health management systems, making "access to global cutting-edge healthcare" an everyday reality. From Lecheng's precision medicine to seaside healing, from Traditional Chinese Medicine wellness to sports recovery, Qionghai is building an integrated ecosystem of medical care, wellness, tourism, and living.

With the Free Trade Port now in full operation, this coastal city invites health seekers worldwide to begin a journey of total renewal—where advanced medicine meets natural vitality, right here in Qionghai.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Culture and Tourism of Guizhou Province

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