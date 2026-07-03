Montfort Boys Town puts 107 TVET graduates including neurodivergent learners into industry

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire – 3 July 2026 – Montfort Boys Town has produced yet another cohort of skilled and industry-ready graduates, with all 107 students from its 2026 graduating batch successfully attaining their Sijil Kemahiran Malaysia (SKM) Level 2 certification.

Scholars of the year proving that MBT continues to contribute to the development of Malaysia's skilled talent pipeline through practical, industry-focused vocational training. (From left): Looi Wen Ting, Brother Director Robin Devasagayam, Chairman of the Board of Governors Ir. Dr. Philip Tan Chee Lin, and Wan Kai Qing

Automotive – 24 students

Bakery and Pastry – 23 students

Electrical – 21 students

Hospitality – 19 students

Graphic Design and Multimedia – 11 students

Facility Maintenance – 9 students

The achievement reflects the institution's ongoing commitment to supporting Malaysia's Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) agenda by equipping young people with industry-relevant skills, professional competencies, and strong character values to meet the evolving needs of the workforce.Theme "Powered by Skills, Fuelled by Ambition", the Graduation Batch 2026 ceremony was officiated by YB Lee Chean Chung, Member of Parliament for Petaling Jaya, and attended by Chairman of the Board of Governors Ir. Dr. Philip Tan Chee Lin, members of the Board of Governors, corporate sponsors, industry partners, parents and guardians, and prospective employers.The graduating cohort comprised 107 students across six vocational disciplines:

In his address, Bro. Robin Devasagayam emphasised the role of TVET in preparing young Malaysians for future employment opportunities.



"Montfort provides the graduates with a KEY of skills and character. With this KEY, the graduates can open the door to their future," he said.



Since its establishment, Montfort Boys Town has produced approximately 7,500 graduates, many of whom have gone on to build successful careers across various industries. The institution continues to contribute to the development of Malaysia's skilled talent pipeline through practical, industry-focused vocational training.



Female Scholar of the Year, Wan Kai Qing, highlighted the importance of building positive relationships, maintaining integrity, and staying strong throughout life's challenges. She stressed that honesty remains one of the most important values a person can uphold and encouraged fellow students to stay focused on their goals while continuing to "trust in God and their own abilities."



Male Scholar of the Year, Looi Wen Ting, reflected on his personal transformation during his time at Montfort Boys Town. He shared that before joining the institution, he lacked discipline, responsibility, and direction in life. Through the guidance and training he received, he developed a stronger sense of purpose, became more disciplined and accountable, and is now determined to work hard towards building a better future for himself.



Montfort Boys Town also remains committed to ensuring that quality skills education is accessible to learners from diverse backgrounds, including neurodivergent individuals.



Among this year's graduates was Aaron Barare Kumar, who was diagnosed with autism at the age of five and was selected to deliver the graduates' address during the ceremony. Aaron also received awards for Good Discipline, Outstanding Improvement, and Special Service in recognition of his dedication and personal development throughout his studies.



His achievements highlight the role of inclusive TVET pathways in enabling high-functioning neurodivergent learners to develop practical skills, gain confidence, and pursue sustainable career opportunities.



Aaron Barare Kumar encouraged younger students to remain resilient in the face of challenges, emphasising that setbacks and personal struggles should never be seen as reasons to give up. He shared that success comes from perseverance, self-belief, and a willingness to keep moving forward despite difficulties. Aaron advised his juniors to "continue working hard, trust in their abilities, and remain committed to achieving their goals."



As part of its ongoing commitment to inclusive education, Montfort Boys Town is exploring the introduction of specialised programmes tailored for high-functioning neurodivergent students to expand access to vocational training and employment opportunities.



The institution is also planning to upgrade its existing SKM Level 2 programmes to SKM Level 3 and introduce SKM certification for its Graphic Design and Multimedia programme, further strengthening its training offerings and enhancing career progression opportunities for future students.



The ceremony also featured the presentation of the Eva Gomez Endowment Fund Award, with Risyaah A/P Palanivelu receiving RM1,000 in recognition of her perseverance and commitment throughout her studies.



As demand for skilled talent continues to grow across industries, Montfort Boys Town remains dedicated to developing a future-ready workforce through quality vocational education while ensuring that opportunities remain accessible to all learners.

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