Omirol launches as Southeast Asia's first AIGC platform, backed by China's V Valley

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - The 2026 Malaysia AI Innovation and Development Exchange Forum and the launch of Omirol, Southeast Asia's first native AIGC creation ecosystem platform, were successfully held in Kuala Lumpur. The event was jointly organized by FSBM Holdings Berhad, a Bursa Malaysia-listed company, and MOCHI MEDIA SDN. BHD. Through keynote speeches, panel discussions, Omirol showcases and MOU signing ceremonies, the forum explored the current development, challenges and future trends of the AIGC industry in Southeast Asia, while providing a platform for regional exchange and cooperation.

From left: Dato'Dr. Hafiz Kahar, Executive Chairman and Group President of Olympia International Group; Li Chen, President of Hainan Airport Cross-Border Industry Development Co., Ltd.; Ian Neo Chee Hua, President of the Southeast Asia Research Center for Humanities(SEARCH); Cheong Chen Khan, Vice Chairman of FSBM Holdings Berhad; Puan Norsham binti Abdul Latip, Deputy Secretary-General (Technology Development), Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI), Malaysia; Zhou Jing, Vice Chairman of the Chian Malanshan Global Expansion Alliance and Chairman of Fuhui Media Group; Joyin He Jiaying, Founder and CEO of Omirol AI & Mochi Media; Professor Dato' Dr. Hashim Bin Salleh, President of the Kuala Lumpur International Chamber of Commerce; Professor Dr. Loke Chui Fong, Vice Chancellor of Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT); and Jason Zhang Yaozhi, Chairman of the ASEAN Headquarters of the World Internet of Things Convention, pose for a group photo during the official launch ceremony of the 2026 Malaysia AI Innovation & Development Exchange Forum.

The event was officially supported by Malaysia's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (MOSTI). Deputy Secretary-General (Technology Development) Puan Norsham binti Abdul Latip attended the event and delivered a keynote address, noting that Malaysia is actively supporting innovation in the local digital content industry. She stated that the launch of Omirol, as Southeast Asia's first native AIGC creation ecosystem platform, demonstrates Malaysia's leading position in technological innovation in the region. By integrating mature international industrial resources to support the rapid development of local enterprises, technologies and talent, Omirol is highly aligned with Malaysia's strategic direction in advancing artificial intelligence, the digital economy and the cultural and creative industries, while also offering a new practical pathway for deepening China–Malaysia digital economy cooperation. The event brought together nearly 300 guests, including representatives from BytePlus Malaysia, Vision Tech Singapore, IBM Malaysia, TusStar Malaysia, Telekom Malaysia, Xiamen Airlines, xFusion Technologies Malaysia, Solution Group, China Mobile Malaysia and the Chinese Film Association of Malaysia, etc.



Strategic Partnerships to Build a Regional AIGC Ecosystem



One of the forum's major highlights was the signing of strategic cooperation agreements between Omirol AI and six organizations, including the Southeast Asia Research Center for Humanities(SEARCH), TAR UMT (Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology), the animated feature film "Nanyang Volunteers", ZIVO AI and Do Drama. The collaborations cover AI education, content marketing, production, distribution, and ecosystem development.



Among them, the strategic partnership with China's V-Valley – Malanshan Video Cultural & Creative Industrial Park marked the most significant milestone. Zhou Jing, Vice Chairman of the Malanshan Global Expansion Alliance and Chairman of Fuhui Media Group, attended the forum in Kuala Lumpur to deliver a keynote speech and sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The agreement officially establishes a long-term strategic partnership between China's national-level digital cultural industry cluster and Southeast Asia's first native AIGC ecosystem platform. Both parties will collaborate across digital content creation, AI talent development, industrial resource sharing, and international cultural exchange to accelerate the coordinated development of the China–Malaysia digital creative industry.



Building an Open and Sustainable AI Ecosystem



During her keynote speech, Zhou Jing noted that Malanshan has rapidly evolved from a leading video content industrial park into one of China's most important hubs for the integration of digital content and artificial intelligence. The recently established Malanshan Global Expansion Alliance brings together over 30 leading Chinese organizations, including Mango TV, Central South Publishing & Media Group, Hunan International Channel, CBG Tianze, AI technology companies, and international communication institutions, forming a comprehensive ecosystem covering content production, AI technologies, international distribution, and cross-border services. She emphasized that the future competition in AI will not simply be about who owns the most advanced technology, but about who can build an open, collaborative, and sustainable industry ecosystem. With a population exceeding 700 million and rich cultural diversity, Southeast Asia represents one of the world's fastest-growing digital content markets and an important strategic destination for China's cultural and creative industries.



Six Key Areas of Collaboration



According to the signed Memorandum of Understanding, Omirol AI and Malanshan will jointly promote practical cooperation across six major initiatives:

China–Malaysia AIGC Joint Training Academy

Develop AI filmmaking and digital content creation programs with Malaysian universities such as TAR UMT by leveraging Malanshan's educational resources and industry expertise. Cross-border Licensed IP Resource Library

Establish a shared IP ecosystem covering film, animation, tourism, cultural heritage, and digital assets to support AI-generated short dramas, animation, and creative productions. Technology Integration and AI Infrastructure

Connect leading Chinese AIGC technologies with the Omirol AI platform, enabling collaboration in computing power, AI models, and content generation technologies to improve production efficiency. Global Content Distribution Network

Expand international distribution channels for original Omirol AI content while supporting the localization and commercialization of premium Chinese digital content across Southeast Asia. China–Malaysia AI Short Drama Competition

Jointly organize an international AI short drama competition, accompanied by incubation programs and funding initiatives to cultivate globally competitive Southeast Asian IP. Industry Collaboration & Investment Platform

Establish regular China–Malaysia AI industry matchmaking events to promote technology exchange, global AIGC OPC community, project collaboration, and cross-border investment between enterprises from both countries.

Omirol AI: Building Southeast Asia's Native AIGC Creaation Ecosystem



Speaking at the signing ceremony, Joyin He Jiaying, Founder and CEO of Omirol AI, said:



"Omirol is built to be the infrastructure of Southeast Asia. Our vision goes beyond providing AI tools—we aim to build an open ecosystem connecting creators, universities, enterprises, and industry resources, empowering Southeast Asia to become one of the world's leading hubs for digital content innovation." She added that Omirol AI has already integrated with China's 'LaiShu Processing' pilot infrastructure in Shantou and is exploring collaboration with Inspur Information (Shantou) to significantly reduce token costs for Southeast Asian users.



Combined with the joint China–Malaysia technical team established together with FSBM and Malanshan's mature AIGC industry resources, Omirol AI aims to deliver a fully localized, one-stop



AIGC ecosystem tailored to creators, businesses, and educational institutions across Southeast Asia.



A New Model for Cross-border AI Industry Collaboration



As the global AIGC industry shifts from competition in individual technologies to competition between complete ecosystems, integrated capabilities in AI platforms, content creation, IP commercialization, talent cultivation, and international distribution are becoming the key drivers of long-term competitiveness. Industry observers believe this partnership represents more than a business collaboration—it marks the first systematic integration of China's mature digital content industry with Southeast Asia's emerging AI innovation ecosystem. By combining technology, content, talent, and industrial collaboration, China and Malaysia are jointly pioneering a scalable model for international AIGC cooperation that could become a benchmark for the future development of Southeast Asia's digital creative economy.



Event Video：https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1CpLCytXn1/

Event Post: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/19C1wQyTLL/

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