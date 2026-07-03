Cigna Hong Kong expands VHIS Flexi Plan Superior with regional care and recovery cover

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 July 2026 – Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong today announced enhancements to its Cigna VHIS Series – Flexi Plan (Superior), strengthening its medical insurance offering to help customers better manage rising healthcare costs and access quality health care locally, regionally and overseas.

Rising medical costs and mobility reshape healthcare needs



Hong Kong's healthcare landscape is evolving amid rising cost pressures. The Hospital Authority's revised public healthcare fees, effective from January 1, 2026, are driving high out-of-pocket expenses. As these trends persist, individuals face greater exposure to rising and unpredictable medical costs underscoring the need for adequate health protection such as VHIS to help manage financial risk.



At the same time, increased mobility is reshaping healthcare needs. Hong Kong residents made over 117 million outbound trips in 2025, according to the Census and Statistics Department*, driving greater cross-border spending and numbers of customers requiring medical care outside Hong Kong, particularly between Hong Kong and Mainland China. This is fueling demand for health coverage that provides seamless access to quality health care across markets.



Strengthening Care Access and Recovery Support



In response, the Cigna VHIS Series – Flexi Plan (Superior) introduces enhanced proposition1 on access, support and recovery:

Extended coverage in Mainland China to all Tier 3 hospitals

Upgraded Accommodation Room Type outside Hong Kong, Macau and the United States to Private Room level 2

Rehabilitative care coverage 2 of up to HK$80,000 per policy year (up to 60 days)

of up to HK$80,000 per policy year (up to 60 days) The coverage2 for follow-up outpatient visits per Confinement after major or complex surgery, covering all visits within 365 days after discharge from Hospital

In addition, this product continues to offer value to customers with access to existing benefits including:

Worldwide emergency assistance services³ at no additional cost

Coverage of up to US$1,000,000 for emergency medical evacuation to an appropriate location for treatment, or for repatriation to the home country or usual country of residence

Personalized support throughout the care process, including a dedicated one-on-one Cigna Care Manager⁴ to assist with hospital stay, surgery or other treatment arrangements, as well as access to virtual consultations⁵ with exclusive discount

Promotional Offer6



Eligible customers who enrol in the Cigna VHIS Series – Flexi Plan (Superior) on or before September 30, 2026 can enjoy premium discounts of six months in the first policy year. As part of a limited-time offer, customers enrolling together with family and friends may receive up to ten months of premium discount in the first two policy years.



For more information about the Cigna VHIS Series and the promotional offers, please visit Cigna Healthcare Hong Kong's website at: Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme - Cigna Healthcare



Notes:

The product information above is for general reference only and does not constitute the full terms and conditions of the policy. For detailed definitions of specified terms, specific coverage conditions, exclusions, and complete terms, please refer to the policy document. Only applicable to policies with the Accommodation Room Type as Semi-Private Room. This service is a value-added service provided by an independent third-party service provider and does not form part of the contractual benefit under your policy. Cigna Healthcare reserves the right to amend or cancel the service at any time without prior notice at its absolute discretion. Cigna Healthcare is not the service provider for this service. The relevant service provider is not our agent, and vice versa. We make no representation, warranty or undertaking as to the quality and availability of the service, and do not accept any responsibility or liability for the service provided by the service provider. Under no circumstances will Cigna Healthcare be responsible or liable for acts or omissions of the service provider in the provision of the service. Cigna Care Manager Service is a value-added service and subject to terms and conditions. Medical support service and value-added services arranged by Care Manager are subject to individual cases. The virtual consultation and medication delivery services are value-added services only and are subject to the terms, conditions and availability of the relevant service providers. The above promotional offers are subject to terms and conditions.



Remarks:



The above product is intended for sale in Hong Kong only. The above information should not be regarded as any form of offer or recommendation to purchase insurance.

*https://www.censtatd.gov.hk/en/data/stat_report/product/B1010006/att/B10100062026AN26B0100.pdf

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more details, please visit www.cigna.com.hk.