Ascott's HARRIS brand enters Malaysia with Sunshine Penang hotel and convention opening

PENANG, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 July 2026 - HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Sunshine Penang officially opens its doors today, marking the debut of the HARRIS brand in Malaysia and introducing a vibrant new hospitality, meetings and lifestyle destination in the heart of Ayer Itam.

Located just 30 minutes from the Penang International Airport and within Sunshine Central in Ayer Itam, the hotel offers a strategic Penang address that brings together modern accommodation, meetings and events facilities, direct mall connectivity, and access to retail, dining and lifestyle conveniences, as well as some of Penang's best-known local attractions. Designed for domestic and international leisure travellers, families, business travellers, groups and event planners, the hotel offers a practical and well-rounded hospitality experience in one of the island's established local neighbourhoods.



Marking HARRIS' First Presence in Malaysia



The opening of HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Sunshine Penang reflects the growing appeal of Penang as a destination where leisure, food, culture, healthcare, retail and business events meet. With its location near Penang Hill, Kek Lok Si Temple, traditional markets and local hawker food, the hotel provides a convenient base for travellers seeking to experience Penang beyond the usual city-centre stay.



At the same time, its position within Sunshine Central strengthens its relevance for corporate travellers, meeting planners, event organisers and business groups. The hotel is connected to retail and lifestyle facilities, supported by extensive parking within the development, and offers direct access to event spaces suited for corporate meetings, conferences, seminars, weddings, annual dinners and social celebrations.



"The debut of HARRIS in Malaysia is an important milestone for Ascott as we continue to expand our brand portfolio across the country," said Mondi Mecja, Country General Manager, Ascott Malaysia. "Penang's strong position as a tourism, healthcare and business events destination makes it an ideal location for the brand's first Malaysian property. Together with our partners at Sunshine Central, we are excited to introduce a hotel that caters to today's leisure travellers, families, corporate guests and event organisers in one integrated destination."



A Stay Designed for Leisure, Business and Group Travel



The hotel features 284 rooms and suites, comprising HARRIS Rooms, HARRIS Suites and HARRIS Family Suites. Its accommodation is designed to support both short stays and group travel, with room options suited for individual travellers, couples, families and guests attending meetings or events. Facilities include Harris Bistro, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, F&B lounge, swimming pool, children's wading pool, children's playground, gymnasium and high-speed Wi-Fi, reflecting HARRIS' energetic and friendly approach to practical hospitality.



Discovering Ayer Itam and Penang's Local Attractions



For families and leisure travellers, HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Sunshine Penang offers an accessible stay option within reach of Ayer Itam's popular food, retail and cultural experiences. Its proximity to Penang Hill and Kek Lok Si Temple also creates opportunities for weekend stays, family holidays, group itineraries and pre- or post-event leisure visits.



A New Venue for Meetings, Weddings and Events



As one of the newest large-scale event venues in Penang, the pillarless Grand Ballroom, which can host up to 1,000 guests for banquet-style events, making it suitable for weddings, gala dinners, annual dinners and large-scale corporate functions.



The event spaces are designed for flexibility, with adaptable seating layouts, moveable partitions and modern AV capabilities, including integrated LED screens, high-speed Wi-Fi, professional sound and microphone systems, and dedicated AV control support.



With local weddings, company events, meetings and regional business events expected to be key demand drivers, the hotel is positioned as a practical new choice for planners who require accommodation, event space, retail convenience and ample parking access in one connected destination.



Convenience for Medical Travellers and Visiting Families



HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Sunshine Penang is also well placed for guests visiting Penang for healthcare-related travel, with access to established hospitals and private medical facilities on the island. Together with its family-friendly accommodation, mall connectivity, dining options, the hotel provides a convenient base for medical travellers and accompanying family members.



Opening Offer



To celebrate its opening, HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Sunshine Penang is offering HARRIS Rooms from RM308+ per room per night. Book from now till 31 October 2026, and stay period from 3 July to 31 October 2026. Website for bookings: Reservations and Bookings



Guests may also follow HARRIS Hotel & Conventions Sunshine Penang on Facebook at facebook.com/harrissunshinepenang and Instagram at @harris_sunshinepenang for the latest updates and opening highlights.



https://www.discoverasr.com/en/harris/malaysia/harris-hotel-conventions-sunshine-penang

http://facebook.com/harrissunshinepenang

https://www.instagram.com/harris_sunshinepenang

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