Big Apple Donuts opens 100th outlet in Malaysia

PUCHONG, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 October 2026 - Big Apple Donuts & Coffee, the donut and coffee brand born and grown in Malaysia, today opened its 100th store in Malaysia at IOI Mall Puchong, marking a major milestone in its 19-year journey.

Left to right: Mohammad Fadzli B. Zainurdin, General Manager, Big Apple Donuts & Coffee; Takashi Horii, Chief Financial Officer, Big Apple Donuts & Coffee; Yasuo Mizoguchi, Managing Director, Big Apple Donuts & Coffee; Ron Poon, Director, Big Apple Donuts & Coffee; Nilamegan, Operations Manager, IOI Mall Puchong; and Edward Yong, Senior Manager, FO Design, at the opening of Big Apple Donuts & Coffee's 100th store in Malaysia at IOI Mall Puchong on 10 October 2026.

The official announcement took place at 1.00pm, and the new store at EFK-03, 1st Floor, South Court, IOI Mall Puchong, 47170 Puchong, Selangor opened to the public the same day.To celebrate, Big Apple is offering its two pandan donuts, Ola Pandan and Dreamy Pandan, at RM1 each at all outlets nationwide until 31 October 2026, while stocks last. Each store offers 100 pieces a day, with no limit per customer. The offer is for in-store purchases only and is not available on delivery apps."Big Apple was born in Malaysia 19 years ago, and every one of our 100 stores was built on the support of Malaysian customers, our team and our franchise partners. This milestone belongs to them, and we are deeply grateful," said Yasuo Mizoguchi, Managing Director of Big Apple Donuts & Coffee.Big Apple opened its first store at The Curve, Mutiara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, in 2007, and will celebrate its 20th anniversary in 2027."We wanted to say thank you in a way every Malaysian can enjoy. Pandan is a flavour close to Malaysian hearts, so for the rest of October, Ola Pandan and Dreamy Pandan are RM1 at every outlet," he said.Ola Pandan has a fragrant pandan glaze topped with a creamy vanilla swirl. Dreamy Pandan has a sweet pandan glaze with a dreamy, creamy vanilla topping and drizzle.Big Apple's network in Malaysia includes both company-owned and franchised stores, and the brand welcomes new franchise partners."The F&B scene keeps changing, and customers have more choice than ever. To stay relevant, we keep listening to them. One hundred stores is a milestone, not a finish line. We will continue to grow and evolve into a brand that is loved by more customers and brings even greater happiness to their everyday lives," he added."Looking ahead to 2027, we plan to open another 10 stores across Malaysia as part of our continued expansion. Our ambition is to strengthen our presence nationwide and work towards becoming the number one donut brand in Malaysia," he said.Big Apple Donuts & Coffee products are halal-certified. More information is available at https://www.bigappledonuts.com/big-apple-donuts-100th-store-malaysia/

Key facts

Milestone: 100th Big Apple Donuts & Coffee store in Malaysia

Opened: Saturday, 10 October 2026, at IOI Mall Puchong, Selangor

Offer: Ola Pandan and Dreamy Pandan at RM1 each, all outlets nationwide, until 31 October 2026, while stocks last (100 pieces per store per day, in-store only)

Heritage: first store opened in 2007 at The Curve, Mutiara Damansara

Franchise: Big Apple welcomes new franchise partners

2027 plans: another 10 stores across Malaysia

https://www.bigappledonuts.com

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