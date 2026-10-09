Plasticity Forum returns to Malaysia addressing Asian export rules

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 October 2026 – Companies selling into Europe are about to find out whether their supply chains are ready for the rules. On 21 November, the European Union will ban plastic waste exports to non-OECD countries, and its new vehicle and packaging regulations will increasingly require recycled content in the products they sell. Just days before, on 16 and 17 November, the Plasticity Forum Kuala Lumpur (KL) 2026 will bring brands, manufacturers, plastic makers, and policymakers to M Hotel in Kuala Lumpur to ask how the region secures the materials it needs and stays competitive as the rules tighten.

Southeast Asia's supply of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic is already feeling the shift. Thailand and Indonesia halted plastic scrap imports in January 2025, and Malaysia has tightened its plastic waste import rules and, since April 2026, banned e-waste imports outright. That material is critical to products destined for the EU. Under the EU's vehicle rules, new vehicle models must contain at least 15% recycled plastic from 2032, rising to 25% from 2036, and its packaging rules set recycled-content minimums from 2030. Wider eco-design rules are also expected to reach products such as electronics and textiles in the coming years. Manufacturers will need reliable, compliant supply to keep selling into major markets."The old model of shipping waste to wherever it is cheapest to process is ending, and the rules are changing faster than many businesses have planned for," said Mr. Douglas Woodring, Founder of the Plasticity Forum."It is the best of times for corporate pledges and the hardest of times for operational reality. You cannot make a product to the new standards if the raw material is locked behind borders or left in landfill. The businesses that start building compliant supply chains now will be the ones still selling into these markets."Over two days, the Plasticity Forum KL 2026 will tackle the policy and market questions behind that challenge, from Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) and investment to consumer demand and the UN Plastics Treaty, with sector sections on electronics, automotive, and food-grade plastics. A candid panel of brands, plastic makers, and recovered plastic suppliers will cover the good, the bad, and what works in practice, and roundtables will feed into a closing session, "From Plasticity 2026 to the World", gathering the messages delegates want to take to brands, regulators, investors, and the UN."Southeast Asia is where this shift is being felt most keenly, and Kuala Lumpur is the right place to work out what comes next. The region has a chance to build higher-value, more resilient circular material systems rather than simply react to new rules," Mr. Woodring added.Since its launch at the Rio+20 Earth Summit in 2012, the Plasticity Forum has been staged in 13 cities around the world and returns to Greater Kuala Lumpur, which also hosted the forum in 2018. The Plasticity Forum KL 2026 will take place on 16 and 17 November at M Hotel for anyone with a role in the plastics supply chain who wants to help shape what comes next.Organisations can take part in Plasticity KL 2026 by attending, by contributing insights and sharing the event with their networks, or by supporting the forum as a sponsor, exhibitor or supporter. For registration and partnership details, visit Plasticity Forum.https://plasticityforum.regfox.com/plasticity-2026

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For more information, visit www.plasticityforum.com.

and https://www.oceanrecov.org/.