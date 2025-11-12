BGEANX surpasses ten million users and strengthens its global expansion in the crypto market

COLORADO, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 November 2025 - BGEANX has reached ten million users worldwide, reinforcing its position in the global cryptocurrency market. This growth reflects its focus on security, technological innovation, and the development of a diversified investment ecosystem.



BGEANX Exchange recently announced platform data, revealing that its global user base has surpassed ten million, establishing itself as a trusted trading platform in the crypto industry. This milestone highlights the global market influence of BGEANX and validates the success of its technological innovation, ecosystem development, and user growth strategies. Data shows significant user growth over the past year, with daily activity and trading volume continuously rising. Industry experts point out that an expanding user base is a key factor for the long-term stable development of an exchange.



BGEANX has obtained multiple international regulatory licenses, consistently prioritizing security and compliance in business expansion, and rigorously implementing identity verification and anti-money laundering standards to ensure compliant platform operations. Additionally, the platform employs an intelligent risk control system to monitor potential risks in real-time, comprehensively strengthening asset security protection. With robust security measures and compliance strategies, BGEANX has earned the trust of users worldwide.



Through continuous development of product features, BGEANX has built a comprehensive investment ecosystem, integrating diverse functions such as spot trading, asset management products, Launchpad, futures trading, and options trading. The platform also provides advanced market charts, cutting-edge technical indicators, and intelligent trading tools to assist users in making accurate trading decisions.



In its user growth strategy, BGEANX employs a multi-layered incentive mechanism to enhance user engagement. Programs like new user referrals, holiday events, and asset management rewards allow users to earn additional income beyond investing and trading. Furthermore, the platform collaborates with innovative teams that have market potential to offer early investment opportunities through Launchpad, further enhancing user investment returns.



Industry experts believe that the ability of BGEANX Exchange to gain the trust of ten million users globally reflects the long-term demand of the crypto market for high-quality trading platforms. Compared to short-term growth strategies, BGEANX builds on a foundation of security and compliance, adopting a model that combines business expansion, ecosystem development, and user incentives to ensure long-term user retention, thereby creating a more stable and healthy user ecosystem.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.