Vietnamese trade over $600 million in crypto daily

According to a report released by Chainalysis on September 24, Asia-Pacific demonstrated strong growth in cryptocurrency activity from July 2022 to June 2025, with estimated on-chain transaction values ​​showing a clear upward trajectory. Monthly on-chain value received grew from about $81 billion in July 2022 to peak at $244 billion in December 2024, a threefold increase over 30 months.

As the fastest growing region in the world in terms of on-chain value received, Asia-Pacific has emerged as a key growth driver globally, frequently ranking second only to Europe in terms of volumes and occasionally outpacing North America in monthly totals. The data reflects Asia-Pacific's expanding influence in global markets and its sustained momentum heading into the latter half of 2025.

Among Asia-Pacific's top five markets, Japan saw the strongest growth. On-chain value received grew 120 per cent in the 12 months to June 2025 relative to the 12 months prior, outpacing Indonesia (103 per cent), South Korea (100 per cent), India (99 per cent), and Vietnam (55 per cent).

Vietnam's lower 55 per cent suggests a maturing market where crypto is already deeply embedded in remittances and everyday financial activity. On-chain transaction value in Vietnam was estimated to reach $220-230 billion from July 2024 to June 2025. On average, the market records more than $600 million in circulation through cryptocurrency transactions every day.

Vietnam shows crypto as everyday infrastructure for remittances, gaming, and savings. Remittance flows from overseas Vietnamese are increasingly being transferred via crypto, offering both speed and cost savings. Young people are also turning to digital assets as an alternative savings channel alongside bank deposits. The gaming industry and the broader digital entertainment ecosystem are further driving crypto adoption, with many platforms integrating tokens into their operating models.

In terms of regulation, Deputy Prime Minister Ho Duc Phoc signed Resolution No.5/2025/NQ-CP on piloting a crypto asset market in Vietnam, effective from September 9. The pilot will establish a framework for issuance, trading, and providing digital asset services, while defining the mechanisms for state management of the market.

