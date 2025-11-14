Corporate

BGEANX secures US MSB licence for compliant crypto asset operations

November 14, 2025 | 11:32
(0) user say
BGEANX has officially obtained a US Money Services Business licence, enabling the crypto asset platform to enter a new phase of fully compliant operations across multiple American markets.

COLORADO, US - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2025 - BGEANX Exchange has recently been awarded the MSB (Money Services Business) license by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, marking a significant advancement in the platform compliance operations and providing strong support for its international market expansion and global user trust.

As an integral part of the U.S. financial regulatory system, the MSB license targets financial institutions that offer currency exchange, payment processing, and digital asset transactions, requiring licensed entities to strictly adhere to KYC (Know Your Customer), AML (Anti-Money Laundering), and CFT (Countering the Financing of Terrorism) regulations. BGEANX rigorously follows these regulatory requirements to ensure fund security, transparency, and the legality of all transactions, meeting international regulatory standards.

Obtaining the MSB license means that BGEANX can offer compliant trading services to U.S. users, laying a solid foundation for entering more regulated markets in the future. The platform has established a comprehensive compliance framework and collaborates with financial security agencies and independent audit teams to create a robust fund supervision system, ensuring that all business operations comply with regulatory requirements, fully protecting legal user rights.

Currently, BGEANX is continuously upgrading in compliance operations, market expansion, and user experience. Obtaining the MSB license equips it with the capability to align with international mainstream financial platforms. Compliance is not only key to the sustainable development of exchanges but also enables BGEANX to establish close ties with more regional regulatory bodies, expanding its business footprint in the global market.

BGEANX spokesperson Seraphina stated: "Obtaining the MSB license is an important milestone on the BGEANX path to compliant operations. In the future, as the regulatory environment continues to improve, we will further optimize our compliance system, leading the crypto industry in establishing unified compliance standards, and creating a safer and fairer investment environment for global users."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By BGEANX

BGEANX BGEANX Exchange financial regulatory currency exchange digital asset

