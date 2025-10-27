Corporate

Beijing beams ancient walls with neon nights heritage or hype

October 27, 2025 | 10:58
The consumption season of the 2025 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival is now underway, transforming the capital's nights with a dazzling array of experiences.

BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2025 - The consumption season of the 2025 Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival is now underway, transforming the capital's nights with a dazzling array of experiences.

Running through the end of October under the theme "Together! We Shine!", the event contributes to Beijing's development as an international consumption hub by offering nearly 400 integrated cultural, commercial, tourism, and sports events. These range from large-scale, tech-driven spectacles like a light show parade and illuminated water tours to diverse public activities.

Centered on the Liangma River Cultural and Economic Belt and Beijing Olympic Center, the festival offers a glimpse into just how trendy and technologically dazzling a Beijing night can become, witnessed firsthand by Liu Zhengxi, an international expert from Egypt at the China International Communications Group, as he explores the city's most technologically advanced and artistically rich nocturnal landscapes.

The Shell Theater, Beijing's first open-air performance space over water, dazzles with a dynamic interplay of light and water. Adding to the marvel is Beijing's first floating stage on water, which Liu described as reminiscent of a scene from a sci-fi film.

Invited for a boat tour, Liu found Beijing's vibrant nightscape, transformed by cutting-edge light art installations, nothing short of spectacular. A truly magical moment followed as a singer appeared, performing afloat on the water. Hao Yangchun, a project planner for the consumption season, explained that it is a floating performance by a Dutch artist, where the singer delivers arias by Mozart and Puccini, gently propelled by attendants in the water.

The immersive experience extended from Pop Land, China's first themed park dedicated to copyrighted designer toys in Chaoyang Park, to a vibrant food festival at the Olympic Forest Park branch venue. There, Liu sampled local delicacies, enjoyed live music, and immersed himself in the relaxed and vibrant atmosphere of Beijing's nightlife.

Despite the evening chill, a palpable warmth permeated the event, radiating not only from the stunning illuminations but also from the deep cultural resonance of the light festival, which masterfully bridges ancient and modern culture, offering joy and inspiration to all attendees.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By China News Service

LightFestival Beijing Chaoyang International Light Festival experiences

