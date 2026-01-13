Corporate

BBSB International Public Offer Oversubscribed 10,745 Times

January 13, 2026 | 11:38
(0) user say
The company's initial public offering attracted extraordinary investor demand, with subscription levels reaching nearly eleven thousand times the available shares, reflecting exceptional market confidence and investor appetite.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 January 2026 - BBSB International Limited ("BBSB" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 8610.HK), an established civil engineering contractor in Malaysia, is pleased to announce the subscription results for its shares under the Public Offer and Placing. The Shares under the Public Offer have been over-subscribed by approximately 10,745 times. The offer price per Share has been set at HK$0.6 per Share. Dealings in shares of BBSB on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("SEHK") is expected to commence on 13 January 2025 (Tuesday).

A total of 125,000,000 shares are offered under the Share Offer, of which 90%, or 112,500,000 shares are offered by way of Placing; while the remaining 10%, or 12,500,000 Shares are offered under the Public Offer. Based on the final offer price of HK$0.6 per Share, the net proceeds from the Share Offer to be received by the Company (after deducting underwriting fees and commissions and estimated expenses payable by the Company in connection with the Share Offer) are estimated to be approximately HK$50.0 million.

The Group intends to use these net proceeds for the following purposes: 1) approximately 65.2% to strengthen its financial position to pay for the upfront costs of its potential projects; 2) approximately 19.8% for expansion of workforce to support growth across all regions; 3) approximately 5.0% to upgrade and digitise the Group's information systems and internal processes; and 4) approximately 10.0% for general working capital.

Lego Corporate Finance Limited is the Sole Sponsor. Lego Securities Limited is the Sole Overall Coordinator. Lego Securities Limited and Fortune Origin Securities Limited are the Joint Bookrunners and Joint Lead Managers.

Datuk Tan, Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of the Group, said, "We believe that the result of the Share Offer has affirmed market's recognition of the Group's business and confidence in our future prospects. We are honoured that investors have shown great support to the Group. Listing on GEM of SEHK enables the Group to further strengthen our industry position, enhance our brand recognition and capture market opportunities. We strive to compete for more upcoming large-scale transportation infrastructure engineering projects and flood mitigation projects."

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By BBSB International Limited

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
BBSB International Limited announces Subscription results

