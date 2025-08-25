Corporate

BB Kitty Enters Strategic Cooperation in Vietnam

August 25, 2025 | 13:00
(0) user say
When cat cafés inked merch deals, plushies flew off shelves—can a kawaii empire conquer ASEAN paws?
FUJIAN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 August 2025 - On August 16, 2025, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Chinese maternal and infant brand BB Kitty ushered in a significant moment – the grand opening of the "Strategic Cooperation Signing and Investment Promotion Ceremony" co-hosted with its Vietnamese agent. This event not only marks the official acceleration of BB Kitty's commercialization process in Southeast Asia, but also represents a key step in Suncare's global layout.

The on-site proceedings were concise yet highly impactful. First, both parties launched the cooperation ceremony.Next, the strategic signing session clarified core sales targets and the Southeast Asian market layout for 2025. Then, during the award ceremony, BB Kitty's General Manager awarded plaques to outstanding Vietnamese distributors, with their participation injecting stronger momentum into the expansion of BB Kitty products in regional markets.The moment the agreement was signed symbolized that BB Kitty would bring the concept of "born for baby" to thousands of local families.

BB Kitty has always adhered to the product philosophy of "born for baby". The core appeal of our brand lies in its commitment to quality. Our products are backed by a high-end manufacturing system, featuring a 50,000-square-meter dust-free workshop and top-tier Japanese and German equipment, which are leading in the industry. We cooperate with nine Fortune 500 raw material suppliers to strictly control product quality, supported by a complete quality monitoring system. Additionally, we hold 68 patents, over 160 intellectual property registrations, and product safety certifications such as CE and the Sensitive Skin Dermatest certification,establishing a robust safety guarantee for our products. We are committed to providing safe, comfortable and reliable products, becoming a trusted choice for families worldwide.

The General Manager of BB Kitty emphasized that Vietnam will be one of BB Kitty's strategic fulcrums. Our brand will continue to export high-quality Chinese products, allowing Southeast Asian consumers to experience BB Kitty's brand charm.

Over the next decade, BB Kitty will expand into 45 countries and regions worldwide, establishing branch offices in Southeast Asia, Central Asia and the Middle East. We will prioritize developing Hong Kong as a trade center, Shenzhen as a brand marketing center, and Quanzhou as a product R&D and supply chain center. We look forward to more partners joining us to spread this love to every corner of the globe.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Quanzhou Sun Care Co., Ltd. （CHINA）

TagTag:
BB Kitty Vietnam

ptbv2020