Bangkok Fashion Week Asserts Thailand’s Runway Crown-Can Local Creativity Offset Global Luxury Slowdown?

October 21, 2025 | 10:14
(0) user say
By front-loading emerging designers alongside heritage houses, organisers test whether regional taste-making can travel without the armour of European conglomerate backing.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 October 2025 - The grandest fashion event of the year, "Siam Paragon Bangkok International Fashion Week 2025" (BIFW2025), concluded with a resounding success after four spectacular days that ignited the regional fashion scene. Featuring 11 groundbreaking runway shows from Thailand's top designers and brands, the event drew an impressive turnout of fashion industry leaders, celebrities, and style enthusiasts, with record-breaking full-capacity audiences for every show. The remarkable success of BIFW2025 once again underscored Bangkok's growing stature as a global fashion hub.

BIFW2025, held from October 16–19, 2025, was a spectacular collaboration between Siam Paragon and key partners, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Merz Aesthetics Thailand, Kasikornbank, CITIZEN, M.A.C Cosmetics Thailand, and ABSOLUTE. The event transformed Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon, into Thailand's most iconic grand runway, featuring 11 leading Thai designers and brands — 27FRIDAY, 37°C Thirty-seven degrees Celsius, ASAVA, FLYNOW, FUNDAO, Greyhound Original, ISSUE, Leisure Projects, NAGARA, PAINKILLER Atelier, and PATINYA. Each showcased exceptional creativity and unveiled their latest seasonal collections, reaffirming BIFW2025's mission to inspire Thailand's fashion industry through a truly world-class fashion week experience.

Ms. Thanaporn Tantiyanon, Managing Director of ONESIAM Shopping Center, Siam Piwat Company Limited, stated, "Under the concept 'FASHIONABLY EXTRAORDINARY,' BIFW2025 presented an unexpected and captivating fashion stage, driven by the ambition to become a truly world-class fashion week. This year's event was infused with fresh energy as eleven leading Thai fashion brands delivered uniquely remarkable shows that not only showcased the immense potential of Thai designers on the global stage but also reaffirmed Siam Paragon's position as a world-class fashion destination and one of Bangkok's global fashion hubs. We believe that BIFW2025 will serve as a crucial driving force for Thailand's fashion industry to move forward with stability and strength, while creating opportunities for emerging designers to shine on international runways — paving the way for the sustainable growth and global recognition of Thai fashion in the years to come."

The four-day grand runway of BIFW2025 received an overwhelming response, attracting a dazzling lineup of celebrities, artists, fashion enthusiasts, and influencers who flocked to the event to witness spectacular showcases from 11 leading Thai brands. Creating immense buzz both offline and across digital platforms, BIFW2025 quickly became a top-trending topic across all social media platforms and further enhancing the value and visibility of Thailand's fashion industry. It serves as a key driving force within the creative economy, effectively leveraging fashion week as a platform to advance Thai fashion businesses at both the regional and international levels.

The success of BIFW2025 marks another milestone in elevating Thailand's fashion industry onto the global stage. Siam Paragon remains committed to its mission of supporting Thai designers across all generations, fostering an inspiring platform that propels Bangkok toward becoming a true fashion hub of Asia. Guided by this vision, Siam Paragon continues to ignite new excitement and creative energy within Thailand's fashion scene in the years ahead.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Siam Paragon

BIFW2025 Bangkok Fashion Week Thailand’s Runway Crown Local Creativity Offset

Latest News

Amanoi wins Three MICHELIN Keys at 2025 awards

Amanoi wins Three MICHELIN Keys at 2025 awards

Vietnam, Gunma deepen strategic partnership in trade and innovation

Vietnam, Gunma deepen strategic partnership in trade and innovation

UOB Vietnam promotes ecotourism in Quang Tri's 'Kingdom of Caves'

UOB Vietnam promotes ecotourism in Quang Tri's 'Kingdom of Caves'

Tru by Hilton hotel awakens ecotourism potential of Hau Giang

Tru by Hilton hotel awakens ecotourism potential of Hau Giang

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

