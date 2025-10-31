Corporate

Bülow wine trove of 1,800 bottles hits auction

October 31, 2025 | 11:38
(0) user say
Nagel Auktionen is proud to present one of Germany's most exceptional wine auction highlights of recent years: the private collection of Monika and Horst Bülow.

STUTTGART, GERMANY - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 October 2025 – Nagel Auktionen is proud to present one of Germany's most exceptional wine auction highlights of recent years: the private collection of Monika and Horst Bülow. Meticulously curated over decades, this extraordinary ensemble reflects a lifelong passion for fine Bordeaux, distinguished Italian wines, and world-class Champagne.

Comprising more than 1,800 bottles — catalogued across 285 lots — the collection will be auctioned on 11 November 2025 in Stuttgart as part of Nagel's prestigious autumn sales. From the legendary châteaux of Pauillac and Saint-Julien to iconic cuvées from Reims, this sale offers an extraordinary convergence of provenance, breadth, and discerning taste.

Built with discerning knowledge and patience, the Bülows' cellar includes exceptional vintages ranging from the 1970s to 2005, many preserved in large formats and in remarkably varied conditions that are especially sought after by collectors. Names of international distinction form the backbone of the selection: Lot 646 : Château Mouton Rothschild, Lot : 597 Château Lynch-Bages, Lot 571 Château Léoville Barton, and the remarkable Lot 743 Gaja Barbaresco. Champagne lovers will be delighted by vintages from Lot 770 Krug and Louis Roederer Cristal, among them rare releases that seldom appear on the market.

The wines originate exclusively from the Bülows' private collection and have been stored under ideal conditions in their climate-controlled wine cellar in Leonberg — ensuring both authenticity and quality. As one of the most significant private wine auctions in Germany in recent years, this sale offers connoisseurs and investors a unique chance to secure bottles of outstanding rarity and prestige.

"This collection beautifully reflects the Bülows' refined judgment and unwavering dedication to the world of fine wines," says Fabio Straub, CEO of Nagel Auktionen. "We are honored to present these treasures to an international audience of collectors."

The catalog and online bidding are now available at www.auction.de.

The Bülow (Monika and Horst Bülow) Collection features not only exceptional fine wines but also masterpieces of modern and contemporary art, along with exquisite jewelry pieces. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Bülow Foundation.

Auction: November 11, 2025
Preview: November 7 – 10, 2025 | Stuttgart, Germany
Auction Sessions:
836 | Jewelry & Watches (Lots 300–441) | 10:00 AM CET
841 | Rare Wines (Lots 500–785) | 3:00 PM CET
841 | Special Modern & Contemporary Art Collection (Lots 1000-1053) | 6:00 PM CET

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By Nagel Auktionen

Nagel Auktionen Bülow wine Wine auction highlights Private collection

