Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

ATPI Singapore wins Global Travel Management Company of the Year award

December 02, 2025 | 10:24
(0) user say
ATPI Singapore has been conferred the prestigious Global Travel Management Company of the Year award, recognising its excellence in corporate travel services.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 2 December 2025 - ATPI Singapore has been recognised as the Global Travel Management Company of the Year at the prestigious TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards Asia 2025. The acknowledgment underlines the company's commitment to travel management excellence and its industry-leading solutions and service levels that address industry-specific challenges and requirements.

Ali Hussain, Regional Managing Director, ATPI - Asia Pacific (far right) and Kelly Jones, Managing Director, ATPI - Southeast Asia & China (far left), receiving the award for Global Travel Management Company of the Year at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards in Singapore
Ali Hussain, Regional Managing Director, ATPI - Asia Pacific (far right) and Kelly Jones, Managing Director, ATPI - Southeast Asia & China (far left), receiving the award for Global Travel Management Company of the Year at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards in Singapore

ATPI Singapore took home top honours in a category that awards the travel management company offering seamless, scalable travel solutions for multinational corporations and global enterprises. The award winner provides integrated travel services across multiple regions and manages intricate travel needs while ensuring cost efficiency, security and an outstanding experience for business travellers worldwide.

The inaugural TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards Asia 2025 programme acknowledges the pinnacle of excellence in the travel industry and spotlights key players that consistently redefine industry standards and elevate customer experiences. It honours industry leaders who push boundaries through groundbreaking technologies, sustainable practices and unparalleled service.

The win reinforces ATPI's standing as a long-time global leader in corporate and specialist travel management.

The company was acquired by Direct Travel in September 2025, creating a powerhouse that combines worldwide strength with personal service and bringing unmatched expertise and a client-first culture across 100 countries that drive over USD 6 billion in annual travel volume.

"This award reflects our continuous commitment to delivering leading-class travel management services with a deep emphasis on innovation, personalised services and an unerring adaptability to evolving industry trends," said Ali Hussain, Regional Managing Director, ATPI Asia. "We focus on excellence at every touchpoint via award-winning account management that builds lasting partnerships, industry-leading solutions and service levels and unmatched content provisions that empower smarter decision-making."

Accomplishments that redefine business travel

ATPI specialises in delivering innovative, highly bespoke solutions across various industries, including corporate, marine, energy, sports, group travel and event management. Its service philosophy of "big enough to matter, small enough to care" sets new benchmarks in consistency and service.

The company's Net Promoter Score of 53.67, exceptional SLA response times within 90 minutes for email requests and a 14-second average phone pick-up outperform the industry standard. These components are supported by a high staff retention of 98%, which preserves long-standing expertise.

Innovation at ATPI is not an add-on but a strategic backbone, designed to reimagine how global enterprises manage travel at scale. These purpose-built solutions, utilising technology that is integrated, intuitive and aligned to how organisations operate, address the most persistent pain points in business travel - complexity, risk management, sustainability and user adoption.

These include Avenir: Travel Edition, the industry's first truly open, all-in-one SaaS booking platform transforming global travel management from the ground up. The platform's impact has been recognised across the industry, landing it on Business Travel Magazine's 2025 Tech Hotlist, standing out among 15 recipients as a travel tech innovation genuinely shaking up the sector.

Other specialised proprietary platform ecosystems include ATPI TravelHub, a single global gateway to unify all aspects of travel management; CrewHub and CrewLink for seamless, end-to-end crew travel management; and ATPI Traveller Tracking System, which anticipates disruptions before they escalate by overlaying location data with geopolitical, weather and transport intelligence.

The industry's most accurate travel carbon calculator, ATPI Halo, meanwhile, keeps sustainability front and centre by using actual flight data rather than carbon impact estimates at the point of booking to allow for more responsible choices before tickets are purchased.

ATPI's philosophy towards innovation is proactive rather than reactive, where challenges are anticipated, disruptions prevented and strategic priorities embedded into everyday travel. This combination of technology, responsibility and traveller wellbeing is where the company sets industry milestones.

During regional unrest in Asia, for instance, their Traveller Tracking System proactively identified at-risk travellers, rerouted them and informed client teams before the crisis escalated, turning what could have been a major disruption into a minor itinerary adjustment.

The Global Travel Management Company of the Year award is a testament to ATPI Singapore's ability to manage global programmes while emphasising the individuals behind every booking. This deep-seated commitment to operational excellence, customer experience and traveller wellbeing enables the company to provide global services with seamless consistency across borders and deliver the responsiveness and local knowledge that complex operations demand.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

For more information, visit www.dt.com.

By ATPI

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
ATPI Singapore Global Travel Management Travel Trade Excellence

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Hang Lung opens transitional accommodation programme from HK$11m Tai Po fire relief fund

Hang Lung opens transitional accommodation programme from HK$11m Tai Po fire relief fund

Africa Finance Corporation raises record $524m in dual currency Samurai loan

Africa Finance Corporation raises record $524m in dual currency Samurai loan

Independent committee to review Hong Kong major fire comprehensively

Independent committee to review Hong Kong major fire comprehensively

Allianz Commercial says geopolitics and cyber drive director and officer risks in 2026

Allianz Commercial says geopolitics and cyber drive director and officer risks in 2026

Santan crowned industry champion at ACES Awards 2025

Santan crowned industry champion at ACES Awards 2025

caraccident.hk and workinjury.hk launch CriminalLawyers.hk to expand legal services

caraccident.hk and workinjury.hk launch CriminalLawyers.hk to expand legal services

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Cross-border QR payments launched for Chinese tourists

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Maternal job loss may affect children’s mental health, research shows

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Women lead Vietnam’s shift to climate-resilient agriculture

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam and Laos commit to joint industrial development and research

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Bui Duc Hai, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2025 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020