Corporate

CEO Talk

Biz Link

PR Newswire

Media OutReach Newswire

Investing

M&A

Outbound Investment

Investing in Haiphong

Your Consultant

KPMG

PwC

Indochine Counsel

Vilasia

Green Growth

Energy Efficiency

Rethinking Plastics

BASF

Property

Green Buildings

Industrial Properties

Money

Insurance

Smart Payment Trends

Stock Monitor

Infographics

Timeout

Travel

Hotels & Restaurants

The Insider

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Photos

Society

Swing for the Kids

CSR

World News

ePaper

VIR

Timeout

Special Publications

Coverage

Top News

Highlight

Special Edition

Search

Advertisement

About us

Contact us

Videos

Themes

Tags

Author

Registration

Subscription Form

Not Found

Bao Dau Tu

Tin Nhanh Chung Khoan

AS Watson Marks 185th Anniversary Milestone

January 15, 2026 | 13:20
(0) user say
The health and beauty retail group commemorates nearly two centuries of operations, reflecting on its enduring legacy of business resilience, continuous growth and commitment to purpose-driven commerce across global markets.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 January 2026 - AS Watson, the world's largest international health and beauty retailer, announces the kick-off of its 185th anniversary today, celebrating nearly two centuries of growth, resilience and reinvention.

Founded in Hong Kong in 1841 as a single store, AS Watson has grown into a global retail powerhouse operating over 17,000 stores across 31 markets in Asia and Europe, serving millions of customers every day through trusted brands in health, beauty, personal care and wellness.

Sustained Momentum in a Fast-Changing World

AS Watson continues to demonstrate strong growth momentum driven by customer relevance, operational excellence and a clear long-term strategy regardless of an increasingly complex global environment.

In 2025, the Group delivered 8% growth in health category, with double-digit growth in Europe; and 6% growth in beauty category, with double-digit growth in Asia. With continuous investment strengthening its O+O (Offline plus Online) ecosystem, O+O sales achieved double-digit growth, reflecting strong customer engagement across channels. Its loyalty member base grew by ten million in the year, from 170 million to over 180 million.

Building for the Future

Looking ahead, AS Watson plans to open about 1,000 new stores this year, underpinned by a total investment of HK$3.8 billion (approximately US$490 million) across new store openings, store upgrades, technology and supply chain, as it continues to strengthen its global presence and O+O capabilities.

In an environment where consumer expectations, technologies and markets evolve rapidly, AS Watson views change not as a barrier, but as an opportunity — to innovate faster, operate smarter and serve customers better.

Purpose-Driven Growth

Alongside commercial success, AS Watson remains deeply committed to doing good for people, community, and the planet. Sustainability continues to be embedded across its operations — from reducing environmental impact and promoting responsible sourcing, to supporting community wellbeing and health education in the markets it serves.

As part of its commitment to its communities, AS Watson reached a major milestone in its global youth employment pledge - recruiting over 134,000 young people to date and delivering 3.8 million hours of training. This achievement marks more than halfway toward its goal of creating 200,000 opportunities by 2030. In addition, the year also marks a major achievement in its "Give a Smile" campaign with Operation Smile, surpassing its goal of 10,000 free surgeries for children with cleft conditions ahead of schedule, reaffirming its commitment to brighter futures for our next generation.

Throughout its 185th anniversary year, AS Watson will host celebrations and initiatives across all 31 markets, recognising colleagues, partners and customers who have shaped the company's journey and continue to drive its success.

Dr Malina Ngai, Group CEO of AS Watson, reflects on the company's incredible journey while looking ahead to the future: "When we think about the next century, the truth is this: we have never been able to see 100 years ahead — not then, and not now."

"Today, change moves faster than ever. Markets shift overnight. Technologies redefine industries. Expectations evolve constantly. So, when we talk about building the next century, it's not about predicting the future. It's about preparing for it."

"And we prepare the same way we always have — by staying grounded in what does not change: our commitment to customers, our people, our partners, and to doing business responsibly."

A Legacy of Resilience, A Future of Opportunity

After 185 years, AS Watson's story remains one of adaptability, ambition and purpose. From one store to a global network of 17,000 locations, the company enters its next chapter focused on sustainable growth, innovation and continued leadership in health and beauty retail.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

By AS Watson Group

What the stars mean:

★ Poor ★ ★ Promising ★★★ Good ★★★★ Very good ★★★★★ Exceptional

TagTag:
AS Watson 185th anniversary

Related Contents

AS Watson marks 185 years surpasses 10000 cleft lip surgeries

AS Watson marks 185 years surpasses 10000 cleft lip surgeries

Watsons Family IP Launch 2025: Asia Wide Loyalty Campaign Starts

Watsons Family IP Launch 2025: Asia Wide Loyalty Campaign Starts

Latest News ⁄ Corporate ⁄ Media OutReach Newswire

Dusit Achieves Record Hotel Signings in 2025

Dusit Achieves Record Hotel Signings in 2025

Kryston Catering Unveils Golden Horse Collection

Kryston Catering Unveils Golden Horse Collection

More News

[Read More]

Latest News

Ho Chi Minh City starts construction of four key infrastructure projects

Ho Chi Minh City starts construction of four key infrastructure projects

CEO Group breaks ground on first industrial park in Haiphong Free Trade Zone

CEO Group breaks ground on first industrial park in Haiphong Free Trade Zone

Sanofi, Long Chau Pharmacy relaunch medicine blister pack collection initiative

Sanofi, Long Chau Pharmacy relaunch medicine blister pack collection initiative

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

ASEAN Digital Ministers' Meeting opens in Hanoi

Vietnam Investment Review under the Ministry of Finance

Editor-in-Chief: Pham Van Hoanh

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Le Trong Minh, Dinh Hung, Ngo Chi Tung, Nguyen Van Hong

Managing Editor: Nguyen Chi Mai

Advertisement  | Contact us

Based on MasterCMS Ultimate Edition 2026 v2.9
Corporate CEO Talk Biz Link PR Newswire Media OutReach Newswire
Investing M&A Outbound Investment Investing in Haiphong
Your Consultant KPMG PwC Indochine Counsel Vilasia
Green Growth Energy Efficiency Rethinking Plastics BASF
Property Green Buildings Industrial Properties
Money Insurance Smart Payment Trends Stock Monitor
Infographics
Timeout Travel Hotels & Restaurants The Insider Entertainment Lifestyle
Sports
Photos
Society Swing for the Kids CSR
World News
virs-publications-vir
timeout-vn
ptbv2020